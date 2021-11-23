Which Minecraft mobs can wear saddles in 2021?

Minecraft is a game with an infinite sandbox world. That essentially means that players can do or build whatever they want within it. To keep up with the endless nature of the game, Minecraft has a huge number of different items in its arsenal. From food items to furniture and even mob spawn eggs, Minecraft has it all.

Saddles are an important and rare item in Minecraft. They can be used to make map traversal easier in Minecraft. This article will tell players everything they need to know about saddles in Minecraft.

Every Minecraft mob that can be equipped with a saddle

1) Striders

Striders can be ridden in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Striders are neutral mobs found only in the Nether dimension. They can walk on fire and can rarely be seen with younger striders or other mobs riding them. Striders can be ridden by the player using a saddle and can then be directed using “warped fungus on a stick”.

2) Horses, Skeleton Horses, Donkeys, and Mules

Horses are one of the most common methods of transportation in Minecraft. They can be tamed by right-clicking them and waiting for the “hearts” symbol to appear. Once tamed, players can equip them with a saddle and ride them for any time. The riding and taming methods for Skeleton Horses, Mules, and Donkeys are similar to Horses.

3) Pigs

A Pig with a saddle equipped (Image via Minecraft)

Pigs are a common neutral mob found in a variety of biomes. Pigs can be ridden using saddles. Players do not need to tame them to ride them. However, pigs will only move when directed with a carrot on a stick.

How to obtain a saddle in Minecraft

There are many different sources from which a saddle can be obtained:

1) Chests

A chest with two saddles (Image via Minecraft)

As mentioned above, saddles are rare items. They are rare items and are usually found in rare structures. They are typically found in chests located in Dungeons, Bastion remnants, Hoglin stables, Desert temples, End cities, Jungle temples, Nether fortresses, Strongholds, or Villages.

2) Fishing

Fishing is profitable in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Saddles can also be procured via fishing in Minecraft. They have a 0.08% chance of dropping as fishing loot if the fishing rod is not enchanted.

3) Trading

Leatherworker villagers in villages can sell saddles for six emeralds at the Master level. This trade is always available in Java Edition.

4) Mobs

Any mob that spawns wearing a saddle can drop its saddle when killed. However, there is only an 8.5% chance that this will occur.

Saddles are a prized item in Minecraft and can make the game quite convenient if found. Also, they are required to get the “When Pigs Fly” achievement and the “This boat has legs” advancement.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar