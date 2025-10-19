Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025? 

Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025, marking the end of the 59th edition and fifth event of the season 5 of the unique games created by Scott Major and Noxcrew. This year saw some of the most popular Minecraft content creators and streamers competing fiercely to collect the most coins and claim victory during the live LAN event at Twitchcon San Diego

The Pink Parrots won the Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025. Here's everything you need to know about their journey in the event.

How Pink Parrots won the Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025

Pink Parrots are the winners of the Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025 (Image via Twitch.com)

The Pink Parrots roster for the Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025 comprised of GeminTay, GoodTimesWithScar, Grian, and fruitberries. The team collected the most coins alongside the Purple Pandas and proceeded to the final Dodgebolt, where they emerged victorious.

While the Pink Parrots had a slow start with the lowest score in the first game of Meltdown, they quickly picked up the pace in the second game, where they stood fourth. This number shot up to second in Survival Games, where the players collected a whopping 6324 coins. They were behind the Purple Pandas, who led with 6402 coins at that point.

The Pink Parrots emerged victorious in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025 (Image via Twitch.com)

However, the game took a powerful turn in Ace Race, where the Pink Parrots absolutely dominated with 9384 coins, leaving the Purple Pandas to trail with 8522 coins. It was at that point that the foundation for the final duel was being laid. The 1-2 domination continued well to the end, where the Pink Parrots led with 15973 coins while the Purple Pandas amassed 15937 coins.

Dodgebolt saw an intense match where players from the Pink Parrots and Purple Pandas tried to eliminate each other with arrows being shot on both sides. It was an intense match with seasoned players on both sides. The Pink Parrots led the charge and won two consecutive rounds before the other team won their first round.

Grian took the final two shots and led the Pink Parrots to victory in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025 (Image via Twitch.com)

This led to the match point where Pink Parrot would emerge victorious by winning this last round. While seasoned players like 5uppps and fanfan on the team Purple Pandas tried their best to gain a competitive edge, they were met with resolute opposition. The showdown and winning shot was made by Grian, who shot down fanfan and 4cvit in succession and emerged victorious.

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025 ended with the victors claiming the copper crown and bringing an electrifying end to the LAN event at Twitchcon San Diego. Players will have to wait until next year to see who emerges victorious in the next instalment of MCC.

