Why archaeology has been removed from Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2

With Minecraft 1.18 finally out, players now have access to the long-awaited changes that come with the update. Aptly titled Caves and Cliffs part 2, this update brings major changes to world generation and new cave systems to Minecraft while also adding fresh ways in which ores can be generated.

While most of the previously announced features for the update have been kept in the final build, a few of them were postponed due to a variety of reasons. Features like the goat horn, the Warden, bundles, and archaeology have been scrapped for Minecraft 1.18, with each having an unconfirmed release date as of now. Here's a look into why it was removed from Minecraft 1.18.

Archaeology in Minecraft 1.18: Reasons for removal and when to expect it

The archaeology system was first announced at last year's Minecraft Live55 in October 2020. It brings a plethora of changes and exciting new additions to the game, which include areas similar to real-life archaeological dig sites that can be found around the world of Minecraft. Additionally, a new tool would be added with this system, called the brush. This will be used to gently dig up and reveal the treasures buried underneath the surface.

However, in April 2021, Mojang announced that they were going to postpone the archaeology system instead of releasing it with Minecraft 1.18. The primary reason behind this decision was that the induction of a brand new system like archaeology needs time and space to breathe and develop properly.

Mojang stated that their emphasis on quality remained stronger than ever, and releasing the archaeology system this early would not be justified for both developers and the players.

we really want to give it the time it deserves so we can make it fun, inspiring, delightful and Minecrafty. So therefore, it's postponed. - Agnes Larsson (Vanilla Game Director, Minecraft)

Other postponed features in Minecraft 1.18

1) Bundles

Bundles are a way to increase the storage capacity of a player's inventory. Players can keep bundles in their inventory slots, and can store items inside them. This can help during mining and exploration trips.

2) Goat horns

Goat horns are a new item (Image via Minecraft)

Goat horns can be used to emit noises similar to the horn that announces the beginning of a raid in Minecraft. As of now, their actual purpose is undecided.

3) The Deep Dark biome and the Warden

The Deep Dark biome is creepy (Image via Minecraft)

Yet another spooky addition to Minecraft, the Deep Dark Biome will portray a land engulfed in darkness and silence. This biome is set to play host to the Warden, dangerous and powerful hostile mob who uses echolocation to sniff out any players or mobs around it.

