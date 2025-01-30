Why Minecraft's bush block might feel less appealing compared to other new game drop features

Mojang Studios has recently been working on a new Minecraft game drop. During its development, they have released all its fresh features to snapshots and beta/preview versions. One of them is a regular bush block that players can now obtain and use as a decorative block.

An argument can be made that despite being a new feature, the regular bush block is one of the most unimpressive decorative blocks in Minecraft, especially when compared to other ambient features in the game drop.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Another point to note is that the bush block and other features are still under development and can change in the future. This article only reviews them based on their current state in snapshot 25w05a.

Reasons why the new bush block is the least visually appealing block coming to Minecraft's upcoming drop

New bush block visual drawbacks

Bush block will mostly camouflage with regular grass blocks on which it grows (Image via Mojang Studios)

The new bush block was introduced in Minecraft snapshot 25w05a. It only generates in biomes like Plains, Windswept Hills, Windswept Gravelly Hills, Windswept Forest, River, Frozen River, Forest, Birch Forest, and Old Growth Birch Forest.

Firstly, players might have a hard time spotting them from a distance since they have almost the same color and texture as the regular grass block and short grass growing in these biomes. This is the first major drawback of these new blocks.

Though they can be obtained as an item unlike regular short grass blocks, their color and texture are almost the same as the short grass. The bush block looks so similar to grass blocks that it can fully blend into the ground.

When the bush block is directly compared with other new decorative blocks being added to the game like wildflower, leaf litter, and firefly bush, it does not contrast the regular grass blocks too well.

New bush blocks cannot grow taller

Bush blocks will remain short and not grow in height to make them more useful in decoration (Image via Mojang Studios)

When bone meal is applied to a regular grass block, players will notice that tall grass starts growing around the area, along with some flowers. This is not the case with the bush blocks.

Bushes in real life grow in both girth and height when not trimmed. This is not the case for the new bush block, as it will remain short even if bone meal is applied to it. When the bush block is bone mealed, it will duplicate itself instead of growing taller.

Since bush blocks blend with grass blocks, their taller variants could have been more useful to place around a structure's walls as a decorative vegetation block.

When compared to firefly bush blocks, they cannot grow taller either, but they have the stunning feature of creating firefly particles, which makes them much more beautiful to place around a structure than regular bush blocks.

These are some of the reasons why the new bush block in Minecraft's upcoming game drop feels like the most underwhelming addition.

