WorldPainter mod for Minecraft: Everything you need to know

When players enter Minecraft, they will be greeted with an endless world with all kinds of terrain. Some biomes will have flattish surfaces, while other regions will have massive mountains with unique terrain. All these are generated naturally when the player creates a new world in the game.

Though Minecrafters can manually create new terrain by placing blocks one by one, it can be a tedious and time-taking task depending on the project size. Hence, they can use a nifty tool called WorldPainter. Here is everything you need to know about the software.

Everything to know about WorldPainter for Minecraft

What is WorldPainter?

To put it simply, WorldPainter is a software that allows players to create custom terrain for an in-game world easily. Though it has a steep learning curve, it is compelling and valuable if used correctly. It's similar to 3D painter software but for the sandbox game. It is effortless to generate custom terrains, especially when compared to manually placing blocks and terraforming the world.

How to download and install WorldPainter software

WorldPainter website from which players can download the software to use for Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

To download the WorldPainter software, users can search for it online. WorldPainter has an official website from which the latest software can be downloaded. It can be installed on Windows, MacOS, and Linux since it only works with the Java Edition of the game.

When the website opens, users can directly see the operating systems' download links. Simply select the OS and download the WorldPainter installer.

Once the software is downloaded, users can open it and install WorldPainter. Remember, this is a separate application that won't be directly connected to the game.

How to use WorldPainter's basic features

Open the WorldPainter and create a new Minecraft world on which you can work (Image via Sportskeeda)

Of course, the WorldPainter app is so extensive and detailed that not every setting can be explored in a single article. When users open the software, it will look similar to the 3D Paint application on Windows. All the terrain edits and tweaks will be done on WorldPainter, and the changes can be extracted as a Minecraft world file that can be entered into the game.

First, users can create a new world and select the latest version of the game to ensure that the custom world opens appropriately in the compatible game version. Once this is done, players can choose from various tools, brushes, and blocks.

Create mountains in the Minecraft world with the 'height' tool in WorldPainter (Image via Sportskeeda)

The best way to mess around with the application is by selecting the 'height' tool and clicking the terrain on the screen to create crests and troughs. This is the primary method of generating custom mountains.

Players can also download different brushes for WorldPainter from various websites. Though the basic tools provided are good enough, those who want to properly get into learning the WorldPainter can get these custom brushes and additional tools.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes