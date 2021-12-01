×
5 best breakout performances in the UFC in 2021

Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Fight Island
C. Naik
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 01, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Listicle

The UFC sees an influx of talent every year as more and more fighters continue to join the premier MMA organization in the world. These fighters may have secured a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, made a splash in The Ultimate Fighter reality series or been brought over from other MMA organizations.

Some fighters take time to find their feet in the promotion, while others garner a lot of attention with a string of solid performances. However, a handful of fighters tend to transition from being just another fighter on the roster to potential title-contenders with a single performance.

In this list, we have ranked the top five best breakout performances of 2021 so far, wherein a fighter’s stock has skyrocketed after a dominant performance. Honorable mentions include Marina Rodriguez (against Mackenzie Dern), Merab Dvalishvili (against Marlon Moraes) and Rob Font (against Cody Garbrandt).

#5. Sean Brady (against Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate)

Sean Brady has slowly but surely built a name for himself in the UFC welterweight division. The undefeated prospect joined the UFC in 2019 and made his debut at UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Weidman against Court McGee. He won via unanimous decision.

Brady went on to secure submission victories over Ismail Naurdiev, Christian Aguilera and Jake Matthews. The American quickly gained a reputation for being an extremely dangerous grappler in the UFC’s welterweight division, as well as being the owner of one of the most incredible back-tattoos in the game.

At UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate, Sean Brady took on UFC veteran Michael Chiesa in the co-main event. Given Chiesa’s grappling prowess, this match-up was a real threat to Brady’s perfect professional record.

However, he secured a unanimous decision victory over the No. 6-ranked welterweight to make a huge jump in the rankings. The fact that he outgrappled one of the best grapplers in the division and made it look easy showed that Brady is a force to be reckoned with at 170 lbs.

Sean Brady remains undefeated and confident in his grappling 😤 #UFCVegas43 https://t.co/BjhF3VyO5t

Now among the top 10 in the division, Sean Brady refused to make a callout following his win over Chiesa. Rather, the Philadelphia-native requested the UFC brass put him in a five-round main event, preferably in his hometown. In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Brady said:

“I want one of these main events everybody keeps getting. I want five rounds. I want to prove I can go five rounds. [I want] A top ten or a top five guy. It’s about to be a new year. We can go back to Philly [Philadelphia], go back to the Wells Fargo Center… Me, the Daukaus brothers, Andre Petroski, Pat Sabatini, all the New Jersey guys… We’ll pack that place.”

Watch Sean Brady’s post-fight interview below:

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Jack Cunningham
