The influx of talent into the UFC continues to get better with every passing year. Over the first six months of 2023, fans have witnessed numerous championship-caliber prospects make their octagon debuts, which have been ranked below.

Bo Nickal's first octagon outing is the most high-profile debut so far this year, and while his performance was impressive, he didn't quite crack our top 5.

Other honorable mentions include Marcus McGhee's short-notice debut against Journey Newson, Diego Lopes' gritty performance in defeat against Movsar Evloev and Rinya Nakamura's KO against Toshiomi Kazama, among others.

On that note, here are the five most impressive debuts of 2023 so far.

#5. Trevor Peek vs. Erick Gonzalez – UFC Vegas 70

Trevor Peek broke onto the scene with his entertaining and chaotic winning performance on Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) last year. He advanced his professional record to 6-0 with his TKO victory on DWCS and made his full promotional debut at UFC Vegas 70, earning a post-fight bonus for his efforts.

Trevor Peek took on Erick Gonzalez at the Apex in Las Vegas back in February. Sporting a perfect record, the Alabama native wasted no time in chasing a finish in his debut and went after his opponent right from the get-go. In the final seconds of the opening round, he swarmed Gonzalez and ultimately put him away with some unorthodox strikes, catching the attention of the masses.

Peek comes from humble beginnings and was notably working two jobs prior to his UFC debut, wherein he earned a $50,000 bonus. The 28-year-old is an exciting addition to the already talent-stacked lightweight division and his all-action fighting style makes him must-see TV.

#5. Steve Erceg vs. David Dvorak – UFC 284

Ranked flyweights David Dvorak and Matt Schnell were slated to square off at UFC 289 in Canada, but just eight days before the pay-per-view, Schnell was forced to withdraw from the fight, paving the way for Australian debutant Steve Erceg.

On just over a week's notice, Steve Erceg travelled from Perth, Australia, all the way to the other side of the world to Vancouver, Canada, to take on No.10-ranked flyweight contender David Dvorak, who already had five UFC fights under his belt.

Erceg had already made a name for himself on the Australian regional scene and the 27-year-old was apparently on the verge of breaking into the world's premier MMA promotion. 'Astroboy' accepted the late-notice opportunity and it paid off, as he outpointed Dvorak en route to a decision win.

Winning on your octagon debut is quite the feat, but breaking straight into the rankings is probably an unfathomable feeling.

#3. Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez – UFC 283

Going into the first pay-per-view of 2023, UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, there was a ton of hype surrounding the Bonfim brothers, the highly-touted siblings set to make their debuts on the same card.

Ismael Bonfim pulled off a spectacular KO win in his debut, moments before Gabriel Bonfim made quick work of Mounir Lazzez, submitting him in under a minute.

Gabriel Bonfim needed just over 45 seconds to finish Mounir Lazzez, who looked to be a step behind right from the opening back.

Bonfim had early success on the feet, prompting a takedown attempt from Lazzez. Just as his opponent shot in, the Brazilian debutant locked in a picture-perfect guillotine and the tap came moments later.

'Marretinha', like many fighters on this list, is a DWCS graduate. Still just 25 years old, Gabriel is already so well-rounded and is a nightmare matchup for anyone he goes up against. Keep an eye out for this unbeaten Brazilian and his equally talented brother Ismael.

#3. Ikram Aliskerov vs. Phil Hawes – UFC 288

The rise of Khamzat Chimaev and Bo Nickal has added to the excitement surrounding the UFC middleweight division, which is currently presided over by Israel Adesanya. With the only man to beat Adesanya at 185 pounds now moving up a division, it remains to be seen who, if anybody, can dethrone the champion.

Ikram Aliskerov, who made his debut earlier this year, is certainly one to look out for.

The solitary blemish on Ikram Aliskerov's professional record is a loss to Khamzat Chimaev, back when they were competing in Brave CF. Aliskerov earned his UFC contract last year on DWCS, coming away with a first-round submission win, and he made his full promotional debut at UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey.

He took on Phil Hawes in his first octagon outing, recording his 10th career stoppage victory. While most fighters from Dagestan usually rely on their grappling prowess, Aliskerov showed that he's elite in the stand-up realm as well, putting away Hawes in just 130 seconds.

Aliskerov's quick win put the middleweight division firmly on notice. The promotion clearly believes he belongs with the middleweight elite, as he is set to take on top-ranked contender and former title challenger Paulo Costa later this year.

#1. Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney – UFC 283

While Gabriel Bonfim's lightning-fast submission was impressive, his brother Ismael stole the show at the January pay-per-view in Brazil. Ismael Bonfim, the older of the two, delivered a strong statement of intent in his octagon debut, knocking out Terrance McKinney in devastating fashion.

Terrance McKinney, who is usually a fast starter, was forced to backpedal right from the get-go as he struggled to get a read on Ismael Bonfim's movement and range. One strike from Bonfim even knocked the mouthguard out of McKinney's mouth moments before the finish.

With 'T-Wrecks' cornered against the fence, Bonfim uncorked a magnificent flying knee, catching his American counterpart flush on the chin. As McKinney collapsed on the canvas, the Brazilian crowd erupted in jubilation, making for a perfect first impression on the world's biggest stage.

