Ian Garry is currently 2-0 in the UFC. Following a decision victory over Darian Weeks, 'The Future' is only gaining momentum as he's expected to fight up the ranks of a talent-steeped welterweight division. 9 wins, 6 finishes, all at the ripe age of 24-years-old, the nickname is rather appropriate for this promising Irish fighter.

With Conor McGregor to look up to, Garry feels that he and 'Notorious' share some quality traits that will elevate him to stardom. An outspoken personality to garnish what is an incredible talent for fighting, Garry looks to be the next face of Irish MMA.

After handing Weeks his second loss as a professional, fans are very curious about what the UFC plans to do with Ian Garry for his next outing. There's so much talent fighting in the 170 lb pool. Up-and-comers, seasoned vets, you name it and the welterweight division has it. Here are 5 potential opponents for Ian Garry after UFC 273 win.

#5. Court McGee

UFC Fight Night Jacare v Hermansson

As much as Ian Garry deserves to step up in competition, Court McGee deserves more valuable names on his record. Not saying that 'The Crusher' hasn't fought any big names, that would be an incredibly inaccurate statement. Carlos Condit, Sean Strickland, Sean Brady -- these are all talented fighters that the 37-year-old has tried his hand against. McGee is really tough, easy to like and has overcome so much to be where he is today, so rewarding the TUF season 11 winner shouldn't be a chore for the UFC.

A battle of the new age taking on a seasoned fighter, Garry vs. McGee would be an exciting fight that'll truly test the Irishman on exactly where he's at in his career this early on. 'The Crusher' is as tried and true a fighter as the UFC could throw at the relative newcomer. Having only been finished once, McGee does have some losses that are worth looking into. He's taken on very tough fights and although the decisions may not go his way every time, the losses are typically in extremely close fights.

A gritty wrestler with a great chin might be the Achille's heel for 'The Future' and this is in no way an easy fight to propel the prospect. But if Garry can pull out a victory in this hypothetical matchup, then that'll show just how serious a threat he is to the top 15 at 170lbs.

#4. Warlley Alves

Warlley Alves UFC 190: Rousey v Correia

On paper, this is a rather tough matchup for 'The Future'. He only has two fights in the company thus far, whereas Alves has taken on names such as Colby Covington, James Krause and pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman. Although the difference in experience is enormous, Garry is on his way up while the Brazilian has been hot and cold in his past 6 bouts.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Warlley Alves with the BRUTAL kicks to the body to secure the W #UFCFightIsland8 Warlley Alves with the BRUTAL kicks to the body to secure the W #UFCFightIsland8 https://t.co/1kLE4OdvyU

Furthermore, this has the potential to be a great fight. Both are great athletes and phenomenal fighters. While the 31-year-old could very-well still have an abundance of fight in him, he's coming off of a knockout loss to UFC newcomer Jeremiah Wells. It's not unlike the Brazilian to take on the new wave of UFC talent, so why not add Ian Garry to the resume?

'The Future' is building his brand and stacking wins. As he spends more time in the octagon, his following has lifted. Not to knock on his previous opponents, but they have nowhere near the merit that Alves has in terms of opponents fought. This potential matchup could do the 24-year-old wonders should he be able to defeat Alves.

#3. Mike Malott

UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean Zombie Zombie

If you watched Ian Garry's last performance, you may recognize Mike Malott. 'Proper' fought Mickey Gall just 3 fights before the 24-year-old made his walk towards the octagon at UFC 273. With no easy task in front of him in the submission specialist, the 30-year-old was able to discard Gall within the first round.

Opposite of previous entries, this would be more of Garry taking a step back to give 'Proper' an opportunity. Although they're both far from the top 15 and the rankings are often fickle, 'The Future' has momentum and popularity on his side and could probably move forward in the division. Malott garnered attention too, however. A heartfelt post-fight interview after starching his opponent had fans buzzing about him for a portion of the night.

The Canadian is 8-1 with a 100% finishing rate. A debut as impressively as his could warrant him another popular name for his next fight. Also, having both left UFC 273 seemingly uninjured, the timeline also makes sense.

#2. Matt Brown

Matt Brown at UFC Fight Night: Brown v Lima

Matt Brown could fight anybody and fans would tune in to see it. He carries that much excitement with him and has a pull that only the most spectacular athletes in the UFC have. 'The Immortal' has garnered this following by way of a career that shows him always pushing the pace and being exciting.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist In honor of the immortal Matt Brown’s birthday In honor of the immortal Matt Brown’s birthday https://t.co/IBH0pb3u11

While Garry isn't too far off from beginning this track, he'll need the right dance partners to get him where he wants to be. Brown would surely be willing to oblige in a fight like this as it's challenging and certain to have a lot of eyes on it.

More of the 'veteran taking on the newcomer' styled matchmaking, but why not answer multiple questions in one bout? Two birds with one stone as fans find out how gritty Brown still is and how ready 'The Future' is for the more difficult tasks that lie ahead.

#1. Bryan Barberena

UFC Fight Night: Barberena v Witt

Possibly the most underrated welterweight on the roster in Bryan 'Bam Bam' Barberena. Colby Covington, Vicente Luque, Leon Edwards -- these are just a few names included in the illustrious career of 'Bam Bam'. A tough outing for anyone he's fought, the 32-year-old continues to impress with his thrilling fights and just signed a new contract with the UFC.

If Garry is looking for a fight that could propel him up the ranks, be the fight of the night and truly test his skills, then Barberena is here to cover all bases. As skilled as Garry is in the striking department, 'Bam Bam' has taken on some of the most elite and heaviest-hitters in the division.

However, Garry has an air of invisibility on his side as he sports an undefeated record. Youth and momentum are also on Garry's side, as Barberena has lost 2 of his last 5. Lastly, they share a common opponent in Darian Weeks. Both 'The Future' and Barberena were able to defeat him via decision.

