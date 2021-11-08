5 reasons why Khamzat Chimaev could become the next UFC welterweight champion

Khamzat Chimaev took the UFC by storm last year during the opening show for Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. On Fight Island 1, Chimaev fought John Phillips in his debut with the organization and won by submission. The rising welterweight star truly caught fire after returning ten days later only to finish another UFC caliber opponent by TKO with ground and pound.

Clocking in twice in just ten days, Chimaev built a mysterious yet palpable energy around himself. Some have already drawn comparisons between Chimaev's style and the methods of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite the comparisons, 'Borz' is ready to establish his own identity.

Khamzat Chimaev competes at 170 and 185-pounds, with a pang of hunger yet to be satiated.

After a torturous bout with COVID-19, Khamzat Chimaev returned to action at UFC 267 against Li Jingliang. Hype surrounded the contest. Similar to the dominance he showed in his prior UFC showings, Chimaev was back with a chip on his shoulder.

In a display of octagon brilliance, Chimaev secured his fourth consecutive victory in the UFC. After submitting 'The Leech' within a single round, the Chechen-Swede showed many signs of a future champion. Today we take a look at five reasons why Khamzat Chimaev could become the next ruler of the 170-pound weight class.

#5. Khamzat Chimaev packs unassuming power

Before his time in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev had recognizable stopping power. The thud behind his relentless ground and pound strikes rang from his amateur days.

As an opportunistic fighter, the 27-year-old explores the perceived weak points in an opponent's game. For instance, when contending with a grappler, Chimaev prefers to take the fight where the foe is least comfortable.

One fight in particular that showcased Khamzat Chimaev's power was his 17-second knockout against Gerald Meerschaert. Chimaev managed to secure the finish without a glove being laid on him. If the one-punch knockout wasn't impressive enough, the rising star landed it against a natural and credentialed middleweight.

Khamzat Chimaev has a dynamic striking system. Additionally, the young upstart has already shown his ground and pound to be among the best in the 170-pound weight class. Granted, he's not sleeping fighters like Kamaru Usman did against Gilbert Burns, but it's clear there's power behind Chimaev's relentless offense.

Specifically, when paired against Rhys McKee, the power was evident behind Chimaev's ground and pound. Khamzat Chimaev was able to score his first TKO in the UFC and proved why he's such a potent double threat at 170-pounds. In a division drunk with talent, it appears Chimaev is already knocking on the door for a title shot, and it's not a quiet knock.

