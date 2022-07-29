MMA News Roundup: UFC broadcaster eyes AEW role, Khamzat Chimaev stops Darren Till from quitting MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments right after Conor McGregor's bus attack revealed

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about a UFC broadcaster interested in a pro-wrestling role, Darren Till punching his way through his current emotional turmoil, and more.

#3. UFC Espanol commentator Alberto Del Rio likes the idea of an AEW signing

Alberto Del Rio in WWE

Former MMA fighter and WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio signed with the UFC as a Spanish language commentator earlier this year. He debuted at the March 19 event in London, headlined by Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall.

Speaking to NBC Sports Boston, Del Rio expressed interest in a possible return to pro-wrestling and building his name back in the business.

"I would be interested in going to AEW or any other major company... I deserve to be in a major company. Once it has been proven that I was always telling the truth about those things... I deserve to be out there continue entertaining and to continue working to rebuild my legacy in the business that I love."

Del Rio's reputation was marred when charges of sexual assault and kidnapping were brought against him in 2020 by his ex-fiancée. However, the charges were later dropped. The former WWE champion recounted the ordeal in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta.

#2. Darren Till thanks Khamzat Chimaev for not letting him quit

Darren Till

Darren Till has been having a difficult time since making his middleweight debut in the UFC. Having secured a split-decision win against Kelvin Gastelum, Till has lost two and pulled out of three fights due to injury. Most recently, he had to withdraw from UFC London and let Chris Curtis take his place against Jack Hermansson.

The misery left 'The Gorilla' frustrated and feeling like he was experiencing a "Tyson Fury moment." The British boxer has been vocal about his mental health struggles and battles with alcoholism, substance abuse, and anxiety before he brought his life back on track and pursued the heavyweight championship yet again.

In a recent tweet, Till admitted that he was on the edge of quitting the sport out of mental and physical exhaustion, but was pushed by Allstars teammate Khamzat Chimaev and others.

"Today was one of them days I nearly wanted to quit. 1 hour S&C & straight after 3X5’s ground & pound & pads. Thank you @khamzat_chimaev for pushing me each day brother. Thnk u @mohammadbabadivand for the training. Waiting for all the technique experts to comment on my post now."

Till followed up with training videos where he is seen angrily striking the pad.

#1. Khabib Nurmagomedov was unshaken following Conor McGregor's bus attack

UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

In one of the most infamous displays of violence outside the cage, Conor McGregor stormed the Barclays Center and attacked a bus full of UFC fighters to fuel his bitter rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman's actions left Nurmagomedov unharmed, but cut Michael Chiesa's head and injured Ray Borg's cornea with glass shards.

Reed Harris, the Vice President of Athlete Development for the UFC, was seated beside Chiesa on the bus. Following the incident, he said in a now-deleted tweet:

"At hospital with one of my coworkers. Possible broken hand due to attack by Conor and his gang of thugs. I got cut and showered with glass. We thought we were gonna die."

Harris recollected the incident in a recent video by Will Harris of The Dagestan Chronicles fame, better known as the creator of the Anatomy of a Fighter YouTube channel. Will Harris was present backstage during the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony, where he filmed Reed Harris revealing what Nurmagomedov said to him following the attack.

True to his nature, 'The Eagle' was calm and composed.

"So he [Nurmagomedov] comes up to me afterwards and he says - he's trying to be nice, I'm kind of shaken up. He says, 'Reed, in Dagestan I've been in many bus attacks, it's ok you'll get used to it.'"

