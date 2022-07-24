MMA News Roundup: Fans tell UFC veteran to retire after KO loss, fighters share whiskey cage-side, Tom Aspinall's injury broken down, Paddy Pimblett tears up post-fight

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other news stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about a veteran UFC fighter urged to hang up his gloves, Tom Aspinall's knee injury analyzed by a doctor, Paddy Pimblett's emotional tribute to a deceased friend, and more.

#4. "Gus please hang them up" - Concerned fans on Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson

Fans do not want Alexander Gustafsson to take any more punishment inside the octagon, and understandably so. After suffering his fourth loss in a row at the hands of Nikita Krylov at UFC London via first-round knockout, fans earnestly urged 'The Mauler' to call it a day.

Super Fan🇮🇪 @McGregorRousey Gus please hang them up. My heart can’t take this Gus please hang them up. My heart can’t take this 💔

Read more fan reactions here.

Former opponent Daniel Cormier also mirrored the fans' sentiments and asked Gustafsson to "walk away," reminiscing the days when 'The Mauler' would eat the shots that knock him down now.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Gustafson is done. He needs to walk away, these shots are hard but he used to eat those. The chin is gone, walk away my friend. We all have expiration date. One of the best to not have had a title. Gustafson is done. He needs to walk away, these shots are hard but he used to eat those. The chin is gone, walk away my friend. We all have expiration date. One of the best to not have had a title.

Daniel Cormier and Alexander Gustafsson had one of the closest light heavyweight battles in the UFC, as the two pushed each other to their limits at UFC 192. Although Cormier edged a split decision, it took nothing away from Gustafsson's abilities or performance that night.

Gustafsson had already announced retirement once before but came back to try his luck at heavyweight. Following a loss of Fabricio Werdum in his new weight class, the Swede dropped back to the division where he made his name. Although he did not have much success, if he was to announce retirement now, it would be considered that he went out on his shield.

#3. Molly McCann shares a drink with Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michael Chandler

Molly McCann

Molly McCann stayed very true to her Irish roots following her exhilarating UFC London victory. After landing her signature spinning elbow and follow-up punches on Hannah Goldy, Molly 'Meatball' McCann celebrated her win with a glass of Howler Head whiskey cage-side.

Following the knockout, McCann found her way out of the octagon to the audience where Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michael Chandler were seated. After the three were served whiskey, they downed it in one go.

Fun fact: Molly McCann became the first female UFC fighter to score a spinning elbow KO when she finished Luana Carolina in her last outing.

#2. Dr. David Abbasi breaks down Tom Aspinall's UFC London injury

Tom Aspinall

Fans have grown to expect Dr. David Abbasi to medically break down any injury a fighter sustains inside the octagon, especially if it leads to a TKO. He did not disappoint after Tom Aspinall's freak knee injury brought an anti-climactic end to the UFC London headliner.

The Brit heavyweight went down, writhing in agonizing pain after landing a kick on Curtis Blaydes' leg. Abbasi, an orthopedic surgeon with expertise in sports medicine and experience in working with multiple professional athletes, provided an analysis of the injury to the best of his knowledge. He made it clear that his breakdown was based on the specific camera angles in which the incident was broadcast, so the diagnosis wasn't fool-proof.

Dr. Abbasi deduced that Aspinall could have possibly suffered from a patellar tendon or quad tendon rupture. Chances of an MCL tear were also very much there, Dr. Abbasi added.

Watch his full breakdown below:

#1. Paddy Pimblett made an emotional but strong statement on men's mental health

Paddy Pimblett

Men's mental health is something that often gets swept under the carpet. Paddy Pimblett made sure he used his platform to spread awareness on the subject.

The mood turned somber soon after Pimblett made good on his promise of beating and "tea-bagging" Jordan Leavitt at UFC London. During the post-fight octagon interview with Michael Bisping, Pimblett shifted from his usual jubilant nature to dedicate his win to his friend who suffered from mental health issues and had recently ended his life by suicide. The British lightweight found out about the tragic news only a few hours before his weigh-ins.

"I woke up on Friday morning at 4 A.M. to a message that one of my friends back home had killed himself... This was five hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky, lad, that's for you."

"There's a stigma in this world that men can't talk. Listen, if you're a man and you've got weight on your shoulders, and you think the only way you can solve it is by killing yourself, please speak to someone."

Watch the interview below:

UFC @ufc #UFCLondon Fighting for something bigger than himself Fighting for something bigger than himself ❤️ #UFCLondon https://t.co/A7aNUFgvPU

'The Baddy' was visibly emotional while walking backstage from the octagon.

Farah Hannoun @Farah_Hannoun An emotional Paddy Pimblett dedicates his submission win over Jordan Leavitt at #UFCLondon to his late friend. An emotional Paddy Pimblett dedicates his submission win over Jordan Leavitt at #UFCLondon to his late friend. https://t.co/hoqGukADXz

He elaborated on the issue in the press conference as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far