What's next for Islam Makhachev? Conor McGregor, move up to welterweight, and 3 other future options

Reigning undisputed UFC lightweight (155-pound) champion Islam Makhachev's most recent fight witnessed him defeat former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier via fifth-round submission in the headlining match of UFC 302 (June 1, 2024). It marked Makhachev's third consecutive successful defense of the UFC lightweight championship.

Heading into the fight, Makhachev was the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the official UFC rankings, and he's retained that honor courtesy of his incredible victory at UFC 302. The Dagestani MMA stalwart possesses the coveted UFC lightweight title and the pound-for-pound crown, but the fact remains that there's a slew of dangerous opponents eager to defeat and dethrone him.

Today, we take a brief look at what matchups the future could hold for Islam Makhachev.

#5 Islam Makhachev could defend his UFC lightweight belt against Arman Tsarukyan

The lightweight top-five portion in the UFC rankings currently comprises Arman Tsarukyan at No. 1, Charles Oliveira at No. 2, Justin Gaethje at No. 3, Dustin Poirier at No. 4, and Mateusz Gamrot at No. 5. Thus far, Islam Makhachev has faced Tsarukyan, Oliveira, and Poirier. Makhachev beat Oliveira via second-round submission in Oct. 2022 and Poirier by fifth-round submission in June 2024.

With the champion already having stopped Oliveira and Poirier, and Gaethje likely being sidelined after his knockout loss at UFC 300 (April 2024), it leaves Makhachev with Tsarukyan and Gamrot as possible next opponents. Intriguingly, Makhachev beat Tsarukyan via unanimous decision in a closely contested fight in April 2019.

The consensus is that the UFC is likely to book Makhachev to defend his lightweight title in a rematch against Tsarukyan next. After UFC 302, Makhachev hinted that he'd be open to the same.

Additionally, it wouldn't be surprising if Mateusz Gamrot, who's incidentally Dustin Poirier's teammate, was roped in as a replacement fighter. Gamrot could face Makhachev if Tsarukyan withdraws due to injury or other reason(s). Nevertheless, the Makhachev-Tsarukyan rematch seems to be likelier to materialize. For his part, 'Ahalkalakets' has vowed to KO Makhachev in the rematch.

#4 Islam Makhachev vs. BMF champion Max Holloway

In April 2019, then-UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway faced Dustin Poirier in a rematch. Their fight had the interim UFC lightweight title at stake. 'Blessed' lost to Poirier via unanimous decision, returned to featherweight, and subsequently lost his featherweight title to Alexander Volkanovski in Dec. 2019. However, Holloway has lately experienced a major career resurgence.

Heading into UFC 300 in April 2024, Holloway beat then-BMF champion Justin Gaethje via fifth-round KO in their lightweight bout. 'Blessed' thereby captured the BMF title and has spoken about competing at both featherweight and lightweight. Presently, the consensus is that Holloway could face either UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria or UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev next.

That said, Makhachev has appeared rather uninterested in giving Holloway the next lightweight title shot. Be that as it may, a possible lightweight showdown between the UFC lightweight kingpin and the reigning BMF champion would surely be a dream matchup for fight fans.

#3 Islam Makhachev vs. Leon Edwards or Belal Muhammad

During his post-fight octagon interview at UFC 302, Islam Makhachev spoke to veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan and underlined his two-division championship dreams. Makhachev indicated that defending the title doesn't give him the same excitement as chasing it did. Apparently, the 32-year-old wants to feel that thrill again.

The Makhachkala-born grappling savant emphasized that he needs a new title and that fighting for the UFC welterweight (170-pound) title is his dream. The lightweight titleholder, who's often hinted at moving up and capturing the welterweight belt, said:

"It's my dream. I want to fight for the second belt."

Watch Makhachev discuss the topic below (1:38):

Presently, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is scheduled to defend his title in a rematch against archrival Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 (July 27, 2024). An Edwards-Makhachev 'champion vs. champion' super-fight at welterweight was rumored for the UFC 300 card, but Makhachev later revealed that he declined that booking due to his Ramadan obligations.

That said, if Edwards wins his upcoming fight, he and Makhachev would likely have no qualms facing off later this year. Alternatively, Makhachev has signaled that if Muhammad wins the welterweight title, he'd fight him (Muhammad) too, adding that they share the same manager (Ali Abdelaziz).

Regardless, Muhammad, who's often trained with Makhachev, doesn't want to fight him. 'Remember the Name' recently proposed that Makhachev could face and beat UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis instead and let him (Muhammad) beat a few welterweights in the meantime. The 35-year-old feels the 32-year-old Makhachev is still young and could postpone his welterweight move.

#2 Islam Makhachev's possible welterweight move could lead to a grudge match against Colby Covington

Islam Makhachev's potential move up to the welterweight division would open up a number of exciting stylistic matchups between him and the welterweight elites. With dangerous grapplers like Shavkat Rakhmonov and sniper-like strikers such as Ian Garry patrolling the welterweight waters, there'd be no shortage of bigger fighters trying to make a mark by beating Makhachev in their weight class.

All things considered, one of the biggest welterweight matches for Makhachev right now would most definitely be one against former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby 'Chaos' Covington. Presently, Covington is coming off a one-sided loss in a welterweight title bout, and his next fight hasn't been officially announced yet.

'Chaos' has time and again called out Makhachev and accused the Dagestani fighter of being a weight bully who primarily competes against smaller fighters at lightweight. America's Covington was set to face the UK's Leon Edwards for the welterweight title in Dec. 2023, a fight that Edwards ultimately won by unanimous decision.

In the months leading up to that fight, Covington had opined that he'd win the belt and have his first welterweight title defense against Makhachev. In Sept. 2023, Makhachev responded to a tweet regarding the same by jibing that 'Chaos' would be an easy opponent. Makhachev tweeted:

"Easy money"

#1 Islam Makhachev vs. Conor McGregor — déjà vu

One of the biggest rivalries in sports history is that of combat sports megastar Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Then-UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor via fourth-round submission in a high-profile grudge match at UFC 229 (Oct. 2018). 'The Eagle' then attacked McGregor's corner, which led to a mass brawl.

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in Oct. 2020. Meanwhile, McGregor hasn't competed since July 2021 but will return against Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout at UFC 303 (June 29, 2024). Well, Nurmagomedov just so happens to be the childhood friend and longtime training partner of reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Given that Makhachev is eyeing a welterweight move and McGregor's returning at welterweight, there's a sense of déjà vu. Fans could witness another chapter of the seemingly unending Nurmagomedov-McGregor rivalry in the form of a Makhachev-McGregor welterweight showdown. While Makhachev recently alluded to it, only time will tell whether that fight will come to be.