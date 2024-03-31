5 best bossing builds in Last Epoch

The best bossing builds in Last Epoch are capable of defeating every boss, even in Hardcore mode. There are 15 Masteries in the game, each with its unique playstyle and a diverse range of builds. With the game's recent full release with update 1.0, many players might be curious about which builds in Last Epoch excel against various bosses in the endgame.

This article lists the best bossing builds in Last Epoch based on the current meta.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Five bossing builds in Last Epoch that you should try in update 1.0

1) Explosive Ballista Falconer

An explosive trap is the primary ability of the Explosive Ballista Falconer build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Explosive Ballista Falconer is one of the best bossing builds in Last Epoch. It offers remarkable area-of-effect and single-target damage capable of swiftly defeating any boss. Additionally, it boasts incredible movement and defensive capabilities, making it a well-balanced build.

Explosive Trap serves as your main damage-dealing ability, triggering a Ballista upon explosion. With a continuous supply of these traps and ballistae, coupled with Dive Bomb boosting your burst damage, the Explosive Ballista Falconer build is a visual treat.

Overall, it performs exceptionally well in all endgame content, including high stacks of Corruption, even in Hardcore mode in Last Epoch.

2) Wraith Necromancer

Wraith Necromancer is extremely powerful in patch 1.0 (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Wraith Necromancer is among the best bossing builds in Last Epoch, featuring a long-range playstyle due to abilities like Summon Wraith. This build is heavily reliant on Adorned Immortal Idols with a Chance for Summon Wraith to summon a Flame Wraith instead. This enables a continuous onslaught of fireballs against enemies.

The Wraith Necromancer boasts unmatched single-target and area-of-effect damage. While it requires an active playstyle with diligent buff management, the effort is rewarded with an enjoyable gameplay experience. This build also doesn't require any Unique items to function at its maximum potential.

3) Squirrel Beastmaster

Squirrel Beastmaster build in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Squirrel Beastmaster is a specialized build that is even more devastating than a Wolf build, as it can summon twice the total number of companions. With the help of the Herald of the Scurry Unique Helmet, the Summon Wolf ability is transformed into Summon Squirrels. So, acquiring the Unique item is necessary for this build to perform to its full potential.

Squirrel Beastmaster can also buff itself and all allies by using abilities like Summon Frenzy Totem and Warcry, making it a well-suited build for multiplayer play. With exorbitant single-target damage, this is one of the strongest bossing builds in Last Epoch.

4) Shatter Strike Spellblade

In contrast to the previous builds, the Shatter Strike Spellblade is a melee-focused build that does not rely on Minions or Companions. Therefore, if a ranged playstyle and Minion mechanics are not to your preference, this build is the ideal choice. It's easy to play and features incredible defenses, allowing it to withstand even the most challenging content in the game.

With remarkable mobility provided by Teleport, enhanced ward generation through Flame Ward, powerful buffs from Enchant Weapon, and Shatter Strike as its primary damage-dealing ability, the Shatter Strike Spellblade build offers a complete package. It's capable of crushing any boss in the game, making it one of the best melee bossing builds in Last Epoch.

5) Manifest Armor Forge Guard

The Manifest Armor Forge Guard is one of the best bossing builds in Last Epoch. This is due to its remarkably high single-target damage, which you can achieve by using abilities like Manifest Armor.

Most other abilities bolster this allied construct to such an extent that you don't require much gear to inflict significant damage against even the most challenging content in the game.

However, the Manifest Armor Forge Guard build does have its drawbacks. It notably lacks area-of-effect damage and suffers from low health sustain, making it ineffective for mapping purposes. Nevertheless, when it comes to defeating bosses, this build shines.

