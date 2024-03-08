Best Last Epoch Forge Guard build guide for leveling and endgame

Among all the builds the Sentinel class offers, Last Epoch Forge Guard builds are one of the most beginner-friendly ones that can help you beat any content in the game without hassle. These builds usually focus on minions that specialize in killing bosses and packs of monsters in seconds. So if you're interested in such a build packed with offensive abilities, this article is for you.

We will go over one of the most powerful Last Epoch Forge Guard builds that can easily carry you through any content in this game, regardless of whether you're a beginner or a hardcore monolith farmer.

Last Epoch Forge Guard build guide for leveling: What to use in the early game?

As mentioned above, this Forge Guard build comprises minions that can shred through bosses and packs of enemies. For the early setup, use Rive as your primary single-target and clear ability alongside Summon Forged Weapon, which scales with weapon stats. In addition, you can also use Lunge to move quickly through the world of Eterra.

After that, try to put points for the Multistrike for the end-game build. Once you have five points in Multistrike, use it to get the max amount of Armament stacks and use Forge Strike to summon Summon Forged Weapon. This Multistrike will also allow you to heal massively by procing Healing Hands.

Last Epoch Forge Guard build setup at endgame: skills and itemization

Skill setup

The skills you should focus on for this build include:

Rive

Forge Strike

Manifest Armor

Ring of Shields

Volatile Reversal

As some of these skills are not available in the early game, initially pick Shield Throw and Shield Bash. However, after unlocking all skills, use respec and take abilities like Volatile Reversal and Ring of Shields.

Here are the specialization trees for each skill in this Last Epoch Forge Guard build:

Skill tree for Forge Strike (Image via maxroll/Eleventh Hour Games)

Skill tree for Volatile Reversal (Image via maxroll/Eleventh Hour Games)

Skill tree for Void Cleave (Image via maxroll/Eleventh Hour Games)

Skill tree for Multistrike (Image via maxroll/Eleventh Hour Games)

Skill tree for Volatile Reversal (Image via maxroll/Eleventh Hour Games)

Passives

The Passives you should focus on for a Forge Guard include:

Sentinel: Juggernaut 4, Fearless 1, Stalwart 1, Armor Clad 4, Valiant Charge 5, Time and Faith 4, Aegis of Renewal 1, Armor Clad 5, Time and Faith 5, Stalwart 4, Mail Crusher 10

Juggernaut 4, Fearless 1, Stalwart 1, Armor Clad 4, Valiant Charge 5, Time and Faith 4, Aegis of Renewal 1, Armor Clad 5, Time and Faith 5, Stalwart 4, Mail Crusher 10 Forge Guard: Steel Aegis 5, Weapons Master 5, Rallying Block 5, Smelter’s Might 5, Thornmail 4, Iron Attunement 8, Crushing Blows 6, Folded Steel 10, Flawless Defender 5, Osprixbane 8, Walls of Solarum 8, Shield Crafter 3, Avatar of War 1

Steel Aegis 5, Weapons Master 5, Rallying Block 5, Smelter’s Might 5, Thornmail 4, Iron Attunement 8, Crushing Blows 6, Folded Steel 10, Flawless Defender 5, Osprixbane 8, Walls of Solarum 8, Shield Crafter 3, Avatar of War 1 Void Knight: Abyssal Endurance 5

The best way to level up a Forge Guard is to invest Passive points into Sentinel first. Then, invest the rest of your passive points into Forge Guard and Void Knight.

The following should be the Passive skill tree setup for the Sentinel and Forge Guard skill trees:

Sentinel skill tree build for Last Epoch Forge Guard build (Image via maxroll/Eleventh Hour Games)

Forge Guard skill tree build for Last Epoch Forge Guard build (Image via maxroll/Eleventh Hour Games)

Itemizing and Idols

Here are some of the unique you can use for this Last Epoch Forge Guard build:

Eterra's Path

Advent of the Erased

Arboreal Circuit

Morditas' Reach

Advent of the Erased

Doublet of Onos Tull

Suloron's Step

The easy way to get unique boots while leveling is to use Rune of Ascendance on boots first. Furthermore, the best idols you should focus on while forging these gears are:

Increased Area of Void Cleave

Chance to Ignite on Hit

Chance to Bleed on Hit

Chance to Poison on Hit

Shared Fire Damage

Shared Physical Damage

Chance To Shred Armor on Hit

Check out other articles about this title below:

Crafting Guide || Last Epoch release date || Falconer Mastery skills || Warlock Mastery skills || Last Epoch 2024 content roadmap