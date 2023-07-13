5 best Chest Armor pieces in The Division 2

The Division 2 has carved out its own niche thanks to robust gunplay and various types of loot one can obtain in the game. You can engage in a wide variety of quests, ranging from main missions to a plethora of side content. As one progresses through the game, the enemies also become a bit challenging to tackle. You must therefore rely on some potent gear to tackle them.

Chest pieces are one of several gear items that can be obtained in The Division 2. Similar to other loot, these also drop in varying rarities, making it imperative to have the best ones equipped. Furthermore, some chest pieces belong to brand sets that provide some unique bonuses.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the five great Chest Armor pieces in The Division 2?

1) Ferocious Calm

The Division 2 players can opt for the Ferocious Calm chest piece, which belongs to the Fenris Group AB brand set. Those inclined to craft balanced character builds with improved reload speed can consider having this chest equipped.

Additionally, players inclined to use assault rifles frequently can benefit from its set bonus of increased assault rifle damage. You can avail of the better reload speed bonus (if two pieces from Fenris Group AB are equipped) and a certain percentage boost to stability (three pieces used).

If these bonuses jive well with you, try out other pieces in the set like the Striddsack Combat Sack backpack, Luktskydd Protective Mask, Fodral holster, and more.

2) Umbra Plate Carrier

Players inclined to adopt a more aggressive stance in combat encounters can rely on the Umbra Plate Carrier chest piece. It is associated with the Grupo Sombra S.A. brand set. Equipping just one piece from this set grants you a significant percentage of critical hit damage.

You can leverage bonuses like the boost in damage from explosives (by equipping two pieces from the set) and increase headshot damage (with three pieces equipped). These stats gives you the flexibility to use any weapon of your choice.

Antumbra backpack, Penumbra mask, and Dusk Attack gloves are some other gear pieces in this set. Those inquisitive about other robust items can peruse this list of the five best gloves in The Division 2.

3) The Sacrifice

Fans looking for some better aggressive stat bonuses can also consider The Sacrifice chest piece. This gear is part of the Providence Defense set, which is preferred by many.

The Division 2 fans are offered a significant percentage of headshot damage (when one piece of this set is equipped) along with a strong critical hit chance (if two pieces are used). You can even avail of higher critical hit damage if three pieces of the Providence Defense set are equipped.

This set also includes Urban Warfare which is one of the best kneepads you can use. Tactical Assault gloves, Modular holster, and Field Protective mask are some other potent gear pieces belonging to this brand set.

4) Henri

Henri chest piece is one of the latest named gear items in The Division 2. This chest piece is a part of the new Electrique set. As the name implies, this set is oriented toward shock-related stat boosts.

Henri chest piece is quite potent owing to Perfect Companion talent wherein you are offered a 10% damage boost. This additional damage is dealt only in instances wherein a player is at least present in the vicinity (10m area) of an ally.

You can get added status effects (if one piece is used), significant shock resistance (in case two pieces are equipped), and additional SMG damage (upon equipping three pieces). You can peruse this article to check out the five best sub-machine guns.

5) Ridgeway’s Pride

The Division 2 players inclined to opt for an exotic gear piece can consider having Ridgeway’s Pride in their arsenal. This chest piece does not belong to any brand set but provides some robust stat boosts.

The attributes associated with this chest piece are increased weapon damage, improved critical hit chance, and better critical hit damage. Furthermore, you can even leverage its Bleeding Edge talent.

When you shoot your foes within 15m, the shots inflict bleeding damage on them. This talent even triggers a certain percentage of armor reparation per second. The strength of this repair depends upon the number of foes affected by bleeding.

The Division 2 has grown in a positive direction owing to consistent content updates that incentivize its fanbase to keep partaking in its myriad activities. These factors make the game worth playing even in 2023.

