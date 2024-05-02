5 best melee weapons in Fallout 76

Although Fallout 76 is a shooter at its core, it has all the components and mechanics that can be utilized to make a highly effective melee weapon build. With the right stats and combinational perks, you can become a juggernaut and kill a Deathclaw with a single punch.

But before making a good build, you'll need to determine your ideal weapon. Although it may seem simple, finding the right choice for you could be a hassle with the massive collection of melee weapons offered in the game.

Here's a list of the five best Melee weapons in Fallout 76 that can make your attacks destructive.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s personal opinions and biases.

Best Melee weapons in Fallout 76

1) Meteoritic Sword

One of the best swords in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Type: Unique/One-Handed

Max Damage: 31

Speed: Medium

Weight: 3

The Meteoric Sword is one of the most versatile melee weapons in the game. The sword has considerably decent stats and can be used as an early-game weapon. Its visual appeal is also quite high. If you're role-playing as a righteous knight or a medieval warrior, this sword is the best fit.

2) Deathclaw Gauntlet

The enemy's weapon (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Type: Unarmed

Max Damage: 55

Speed: Medium

Weight: 13

Deathclaws can take a mini-nuke to the face and still keep standing. But you can turn the table on these infamously massive mutated creatures by using their most dangerous weapons against them. This gauntlet can do heavy damage while having quite a decent attack speed.

3) Fire Axe

Kill fire with Fire Axe (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Type: Two-Handed

Max Damage: 72

Speed: Slow

Weight: 3

Firemen used this weapon before the world was toasted by atom bombs. While it was made as a tool to save people, it can effectively do the opposite in worthy hands. The Fire Axe is quite easily found in the wasteland. Just attach the best mods for it and watch as this weapon cuts open everything you swing at.

4) Grognak Axe

Give me Power! in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Type: Two-Handed

Max Damage: High

Speed: Slow

Weight: 10

Grognak the Barbarian's legendary weapon. It's no secret that Grognak is the Conan of the Fallout universe. But unlike Conan, the axe of Grognak can be found in the real world. This brutish weapon can split anything in half, as long as the wielder has enough strength.

5) Super Sledge

Super hammer for a super you! (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Type: Two-Handed

Max Damage: 85

Speed: Slow

Weight: 20

A behemoth that wasn’t made for you but no one's stopping you from using it. These upgraded Sledgehammers were created for the Super Mutants and are designed to bash open skulls of wastelanders, Deathclaws, and everything in between. If you have this hammer and are in the range of your enemy, just open VATS and see their brains splatter like morning rain.

For more details on using the Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System, check out our in-depth guide on using VATS in Fallout 76.

