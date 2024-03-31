5 best MMORPGs with fishing minigames

While there are many MMORPGs with fishing minigames, most fail to truly engage players in enjoyable gameplay. Often, these activities seem like mere additions to fulfill a checklist of typical RPG systems. However, a select few MMORPGs with fishing minigames distinguish themselves by offering substantial depth in their systems that intertwine with other aspects of the game, making them worthwhile experiences.

This article will list the best MMORPGs with fishing minigames that you should take a run at.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 MMORPGs with fishing minigames that reel you in

1) New World

Fishing in New World (Image via Amazon Games and Captain Rusty/YouTube)

In New World, fishing involves three consecutive minigames. First, the casting minigame determines the distance of your cast. Then, the bite tests your patience and reaction time. Finally, the tension one serves as the ultimate challenge in reeling in your catch.

It wastes no time in granting you access to fishing, which can be initiated as soon as you obtain a fishing pole through crafting, questing, or purchasing it from the trading post. Moreover, fishing can be enjoyed in nearly any body of water within the game. So, New World stands out among the best MMORPGs with fishing minigames.

2) ArcheAge

ArcheAge features an elaborate Sport Fishing minigame, taking into account factors like lure type, chum, and fishing rod, as well as necessitating the use of a boat. It can be done in the seas or specific lakes, with the location typically indicated by a flock of seagulls. While the fishing minigame is straightforward, it demands dexterity and focus.

Overall, it's regarded as one of the best MMORPGs with fishing minigames due to the complete experience it provides. This includes acquiring lures, sailing to the sea on your boat, and ultimately overcoming the minigame challenge to secure your catch.

3) Final Fantasy 14

Ocean Fishing in Final Fantasy 14 (Image via Square Enix and Jolsn/YouTube)

In Final Fantasy 14, fishing goes beyond being just a minigame. As part of the Disciples of the Land gathering profession, the Fisher job incorporates numerous job actions and rotations that you can utilize to catch fish in the game. Whether engaging in normal, Ocean, or Spear Fishing, there are multiple unique minigames in the system.

Fishing can also reward you exclusive titles and mounts through achievements in Final Fantasy 14, many of which are among the rarest and most coveted. So, it's undeniably one of the best MMORPGs with fishing minigames.

4) Albion Online

In Albion Online, the fishing minigame revolves around balance, requiring you to keep the fishing bob within a designated green UI field as you reel in your catch. If it moves too far to the left or right, the fishing attempt fails. It's a relaxing minigame that can keep you entertained for hours on end.

Furthermore, fishing plays a vital role in gathering seaweed, chopped fish, and rare fish necessary for crafting enchanted food required in GvGs. This makes the activity a significant component of the game.

5) Guild Wars 2

Fishing in Guild Wars 2 (Image via ArenaNet and Wolfian Entertainment/YouTube)

In Guild Wars 2, the fishing minigame requires you to track a moving orange bracket with a green marker until the reeling meter is filled. This system is enjoyable and engaging, and it shares similar mechanics to the one in the previous entry.

In addition to collecting achievements and acquiring various types of fish, fishing in the game also rewards you with XP. Furthermore, there's a chance of catching a legendary fish that can fetch you a significant amount of gold. These legendary fishes may also drop items necessary for crafting legendary weapons, making fishing an exceptionally profitable profession in the game.

More on MMORPGs:

5 MMORPGs to play while waiting for GTA 6 || 5 MMORPGs with steepest learning curves || 5 MMORPGs with autoplay features