5 best ship customizations in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves can quickly immerse exploration game fans in its expansive world and vibrant art style. Players who like pirate themes will also have a great time sailing ships across the seas and plundering loot. One can even engage in myriad quests and earn unique rewards in the process. A ship is the most important component for all this, and there are many ways for fans to alter its appearance.

Sea of Thieves comprises a wealth of customization options that enable one to change the look of the cannons, alter the appearance of the capstan, and more. Since most of the purchases involve spending gold, it is wise to invest in the best customization items within the game.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the five great ship customizations in Sea of Thieves?

1) Sails

Sea of Thieves offers customization of sails, which form the core identity of any ship. It is the first prominent aspect of the ship and, therefore, an ideal investment. Fortunately, there is no shortage of sail designs to choose from.

Players looking for minimalistic design can opt for the Wailing Barnacle sail. Fans of Pirates of the Caribbean can resort to a grittier Eternal Freedom sail, tattered in many spots and oozing a menacing vibe.

Other great sail designs one can try out are Night Wulf and Triumphant Sea Dog. While most of the purchases require gold, acquiring some sails can even cost players Ancient Coins.

2) Figurehead

Players must not ignore customizing the area above the hull wherein the figurehead is placed. These enhance the look of any ship, and players can opt for the one which suits their preferred style.

Ghost Figurehead is one of the most stylish ones players can go for. It has a skeleton as a ghost holding a green lantern that is equal parts menacing and haunting. This will set players back by 500,000 gold. One must also become a Pirate Legend to be able to buy it.

Some other cool figureheads Sea of Thieves fans can consider having are Black Pheonix, Inky Kraken, and one which is part of the Dark Adventurer set. Players will need a lot of gold to buy these items, so it is wise to save for the best ones.

3) Wheel

Players can customize the wheels of a ship (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Players will engage in ship navigation for the majority of the time in this title. The wheel thus becomes a cohesive part of being a pirate, making it imperative to alter its look.

Being a pirating game, it is ideal to go for a grittier look for the wheel, with Reaper’s Bones being a good choice. It has white bones arranged in the form of spokes, with the rest being colored black.

Players can go one step further and opt for the Inky Kraken variant with a red orb in the center. Those inclined to have it on their ships must spend around 110,250 gold at the Shipwright Shop.

4) Flags

Flags are a symbolic element of a ship in Sea of Thieves, especially if it belongs to a pirate. Players must therefore have the best flag designs on their ship. It is not only a style statement but a representation of a player’s allegiance to any faction.

The best way to instill fear in enemy crews is to sail the ship with Legendary Flag hoisted. Obtaining this is a challenging endeavor since it requires one to achieve the status of a Pirate Legend.

It requires around 30,000 gold and can be purchased from Athena’s Fortune Shipwright. Some other great flags Sea of Thieves fans can try out are Ghost Flag, Kraken Flag, and Rogue Tinkerer Flag.

5) Hulls

Hulls form the majority portion of a ship. Hence fans must try to visually overhaul them. It provides a distinct look to the entire ship. Fans can peruse this article highlighting the five best-looking hulls in this game.

Customizing hulls only visually alters it and doesn't impart any increased attack or strength. Reaper’s Bones and Order of Souls hulls are some of the best players can equip on their ships.

Those looking for a little economical option can consider having a Ruffian Sea Dog hull that will incur an expenditure of 49,000 gold. One must note it has a vibrant color palette which might not suit the taste of some players who are inclined to adopt a menacing look for their ships.

Sea of Thieves is one of the top-tier pirating adventures which is ever-evolving due to the frequent updates from the developers. Fans looking for a ship that best suits their preferences can peruse this list comprehensive ranked list of all ship types.

