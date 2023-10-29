5 best Sorcerer builds in The Elder Scrolls Online 

Contrary to popular belief, the Sorcerer class in The Elder Scrolls Online is not limited to being a spell caster. Like other classes, this one allows players to use all weapon types and utilize abilities that consume Magicka or Stamina. This factor diversifies playstyle, where the class isn't restricted to a niche.

The Sorcerer is one of the most desired classes in PvP because of its mobility. Its performance against bosses is also noteworthy. So, here are the best Sorcerer builds in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 Sorcerer builds that dominate in The Elder Scrolls Online

1) One-bar Magicka Sorcerer

The Sorcerer can summon Daedric familiars to assist in battle (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

This Sorcerer build is ideal for beginners in The Elder Scrolls Online. Classes can generally wield two weapon sets that can be swapped mid-combat, accessing five additional abilities and an Ultimate. This move is known as bar swapping and can be overwhelming for beginners.

In the one-bar build, players have access to the Hardened Ward, which is an enormous shield that neutralizes incoming damage. Unstable Wall of Elements, which is an AoE damage spell, is also available.

Twilight Matriarch and Volatile Familiar are pet summons that aid players in battle. The Matriarch ability also casts a heal, making this build highly potent and sustainable in solo content.

2) Pet Magicka Sorcerer

The Sorcerer can deal damage from a distance using Daedric familiars (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Pet Magicka Sorcerer is the endgame-optimized variant of the prior entry in The Elder Scrolls Online. It uses Fire Destruction staff as its primary weapon and deals consistent damage from a distance using the Daedric pet summons.

Daedric Prey is the bread and butter of this build. It increases damage dealt by summons by 45%. Elemental Weapon increases the damage potency of the next Light Attack and can be spammed when the other abilities are on cooldown.

Greater Storm Atronach is the Ultimate summon, which deals consistent single-target damage to an enemy and increases the damage output of the allies by 10%.

3) Non-pet Magicka Sorcerer

The Sorcerer can utilize various elemental spells in battle (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Many players dislike using pet summons in battle as they create many particle effects that can be visually cluttering, and the pet AI can be clunky at times. The non-pet Magicka Sorcerer in The Elder Scrolls Online is an excellent alternative to the pet variant.

It uses abilities like Inner Light, which is a spell from the Mages Guild skill line that increases max magicka by 5% and the critical rating of players. Haunting Curse causes multiple damaging explosions and is one of the build's core spells.

The damage output of the non-pet Magicka Sorcerer is comparable to the pet variant, and it boils down to the preference of players while choosing between the different builds.

4) Stamina Sorcerer

The Sorcerer excels at melee combat using stamina-based skills and medium armor (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Stamina Sorcerer in The Elder Scrolls Online is focused on short-range battles using melee weapon types like dual-wielded daggers and two-handed swords. It utilizes stamina as the main resource for skills instead of Magicka and benefits medium armor.

The Crystal Weapon is the primary source of damage as it causes the next two Light attacks to deal extra Physical damage and decreases the cost of the next ability by 10%. Hurricane is a great ability that shrouds the players in the wind, increasing their movement speed by 15% and enhancing resistance in battle.

Stampede is a gap closer that lunges the player character towards their enemies, making it a great skill in PvP battles.

5) Sorcerer healer

Healers provide support to their allies in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Sorcerer healer is a support-oriented build in The Elder Scrolls Online that utilizes different abilities to buff and heal allies in battles. This build is highly sought-after in endgame PvE boss encounters and group PvP Battlegrounds.

The Absorption Field is one of the crucial Ultimates that suppress enemy AOEs and heal allies standing in the field. Combat Prater increases the damage out of the party by 5% and also increases their resistance.

Agressive Horn is the bane of the build, increasing the max resources of the players and enhancing their Critical damage by 20%. It is safe to say that the Sorcerer healer is one of the strongest builds in the game.