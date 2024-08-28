5 best tools to raid in Rust(2024)

Being equipped with the best tools to raid in Rust will allow players to quickly demolish their enemy's bases and take control of them. With raiding being an extremely noisy affair, it is natural that players in the area swarm the raid target with the hopes of making some easy gains. With the best tools equipped, you will be able to raid a base quickly and prevent enemies from countering your raids.

This article will provide players with a detailed brief on the 5 best tools to raid in Rust. To know more, read below.

Note: The information listed in this article is solely based upon the writer's own experiences and opinions.

Exploring the 5 best tools to raid in Rust in 2024

Raids are one of the toughest combat modes in Rust. It involves laying siege to an enemy's base, taking control of it, and looting it for maximum profit. For the most part, this is extremely noisy, and the raiders are generally quite vulnerable to external counters.

Trending

Naturally, having the best tools to raid in Rust will allow players to quickly finish their job and seal themselves inside their enemy's base, or take the loot home. That said, here's a look into the best weapons and explosives you can use to raid in this survival game:

1) Molotovs

Molotovs are great for eco-raids (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Molotovs are silent and effective. They are perfect for raiding wooden bases, or bases that still have wooden doors protecting them. It is the perfect tool for solos and even small groups. Molotov raids are best executed during early wipes when bases remain vulnerable to flame damage.

Other than the initial splashing of the Molotov cocktail, this tool is silent and barely attracts any counters in the area. According to us, it is one of the best tools to raid in Rust during the initial days of the wipe.

Read more: 5 base-building tips for beginners in Rust (2024)

2) Satchel Charges

Satchel Charges are good for early-game raids (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Satchel Charges are quite an unreliable piece of explosive. However, they still make it to this list because of their cost-effectiveness and easy accessibility. Satchels can be crafted on the Level 1 Workbench, and require very little Sulfur and Gunpowder.

These can demolish all forms of building materials including wood, stone, sheet metal, and even armored metal. Similar to Molotovs, Satchels are one of the best tools to raid in Rust during the initial days of the wipe. They offer more versatility than the former, with the only downside being that they dud quite frequently.

Also read: 5 best monuments to build near in Rust

3) C4

C4s are good for doing simultaneous explosive damage against one entity (Image via Facepunch Studios)

If you are targeting compact bases and know where to strike, C4 Explosives are the best tools to raid in Rust. These deal the most amount of damage when it comes to explosives in the game, and with an RF Receiver tuned to the C4 charge, you can simultaneously detonate as many explosives as you want.

C4 explosives are also perfect for getting rid of large entities in an instant. Whether it's early game or late into the wipe, they offer impeccable value to players.

You might be interested in 5 most useful Rust console commands

4) Rockets

Rockets can deal great splash damage (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Rockets are amongst the few raiding tools that can deal splash damage. For the most part, raiding with rockets is the most cost-effective. They are generally useful for taking down bigger bases.

The splash damage allows players to get rid of multiple walls and deployable items, providing players with easy access to their enemy's bases. With multiple rocketers in the team, raiding can be extremely efficient and easy to execute.

Also read about: 5 best early-game weapons for beginners in Rust

5) Explosive 5.56 Rifle Ammo

Explosive Ammo is perfect for sneaky raids (Image via Facepunch Studios)

If your desired raid path is through doors, the Explosive 5.56 Rifle Ammo would be the best raiding tool for you. You can minimize raid sound by applying a suppressor on your 5.56 weapon and proceed to raid through the doors of a base.

You can also use a combination of Rockets and 5.56 Explosive 5.56 Rifle Ammo for maximum efficiency. This item is one of the best tools to raid in Rust if you are going solo and want to engage in some sneaky raids.

Check out: 5 best methods to earn Scrap in Rust

That's all there is to know about the 5 best tools to raid in Rust in 2024. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback