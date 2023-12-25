5 best Wave Frame Grenade Launchers for Destiny 2 PvE

Among all the grenade launchers with different archetypes inside Destiny 2, Wave Frame Grenade Launchers are one of the most potent and unique. They were first introduced in the Season of Dawn with the Martyr's Retribution. Although it has been sunset and is not obtainable currently, there are a few other Wave Frame Grenade Launchers that Guardians can use for the PvE contents of Destiny 2.

In this article, we will go over some of the most potent Wave Frame Grenade Launchers in Destiny 2's PvE, along with the best rolls for them.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Undercurrent, Forbearance, and 3 other potent Wave Frame Grenade Launchers for Destiny 2 PvE content

1) Harsh Language

Harsh Language in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The first on the list is a legendary Void Grenade Launcher, which was introduced in the Season of Defiance. Although it is a world drop, you can also obtain it from Banshee or Xur, as they could sell it as well. It has powerful perks like Envious Assassin, Repulsor Brace, and Destabilizing Rounds that can synergize well with your Void builds and gives you an edge for the PvE contents of Destiny 2.

The most potent perks of the the Harsh Language for PvE are:

Countermass for increased stability, handling, and recoil.

High-velocity rounds for increased velocity and reload speed.

Envious Assassin for overflowing the magazine on defeated target.

Destabilizing Rounds for making the targets volatile.

2) Deafening Whisper

Deafening Whisper in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Similar to the Harsh Language, the Deafening Whisper is another Void Legendary Grenade Launcher that was introduced in the Season of the Hunt. After sunset of the Martyr's Retribution, it came into the limelight because of the unique Wave Frame archetype. When it comes to its perks, it has some old but great ones in its perk pool, like Auto-loading Holster and Ambitious Assassin.

The best perks to pair with the Void Grenade Launcher are:

Hard Launch for increased projectile speed.

High-velocity rounds for increased velocity and reload speed.

Lead from Gold for getting ammo by picking up heavy ammo.

Auto-loading holster for automatically reloading the magazine.

3) Forbearance

Forbearance in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Guardians who need an Arc Wave Frame Grenade Launcher can pick this one. This weapon from the Vow of the Disciple Raid comes with an intrinsic perk named Souldrinker that can provide healing upon defeating targets. On top of that, this gun is also craftable with enhanced perks that can help you clear rooms filled with adds in a very short time.

The most potent perks of the Forbearance for PvE are:

Quick launch for increased handling speed and projectile speed.

High-velocity rounds for increased velocity and reload speed.

Ambitious Assassin for overflowing the magazine on rapid kills.

Chain Reaction for elemental damage explosion.

4) Undercurrent

Undercurrent in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Next in line is an Arc Wave Frame Grenade Launcher that is obtainable via the Nightfall pool. The Undercurrent is a powerful and versatile Arc Grenade Launcher with perks like Demolitionist, Voltshot, and Ambitious Assassin. However, the center of attention here is the Voltshot, which causes a chain reaction that can make the targets explode from a long range.

The best PvE perks that Guardians should go for with the Undercurrent are as follows:

Ballistic Tuning for increased range.

Alloy Magazine for faster reload.

Demolitionist for reloading on melee final blows.

Voltshot for applying Jolt after reloading.

5) Dead Messenger

Dead Messenger in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Exotic perk - Trinary Vision: One-shot handheld Grenade Launcher. Projectiles release a fan of three energy waves on contact with the ground.

The Dead Messenger is the only Exotic Wave Frame grenade launcher on this list. The star of the show of this Exotic is its alternate weapon action that can change this weapon's damage type, cycling between Solar, Arc, and Void elements. With its help, Guardians can use different subclasses and Exotics to make synergistic builds.