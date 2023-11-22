5 most difficult achievements in The Elder Scrolls Online

In The Elder Scrolls Online, achievement hunting significantly motivates engagement in different facets of gameplay. These feats instill a sense of accomplishment in the players, granting them unique and rare titles, skins, and mounts as rewards. Veterans can boast their achievements through standout characters, inspiring newcomers to follow suit.

Some of these achievements are so rare and hard to complete that players who obtain them are recognized by others pursuing the same goal. Only a few gamers can achieve such status, immortalizing them as legends in the continent of Tamriel. Here are the most difficult achievements in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Five achievements that dominate in The Elder Scrolls Online

5) Cloudrest Savior

Cloudrest Savior is an achievement in the Cloudrest trial, added to The Elder Scrolls Online in the Summerset chapter. It is among the few trials where players can bypass the side bosses and confront the main boss directly, culminating in a condensed and more challenging boss gauntlet.

The considerable spike in difficulty makes the associated achievements significantly more challenging. What makes the Cloudrest Saviour special is that it requires ten other achievements to unlock.

Among these, the Path to Alaxon achievement requires players to defeat the boss gauntlet without suffering a group member's death within fifteen minutes of entering the trial in Veteran difficulty. This demands a considerable display of endurance, determination, and skill.

4) Sunspire Dragonbreak

Sunspire Dragonbreak is an achievement in the Sunspire trial, added to The Elder Scrolls Online in the Elsweyr chapter. It is the first trial in the title, and significantly, also introduced individual boss hard modes to ramp up the challenge even further than Veteran difficulty.

Similar to the prior entry, the Sunspire Dragonbreak requires players to unlock ten achievements, which means defeating one of the hardest bosses in the title.

Players must also defeat all the bosses in their respective hard modes without suffering a group member's death within thirty minutes of entering the trial in Veteran difficulty.

Those who unlock this achievement acquire one of the rarest mounts in the title — the Sunspire Champion Senche-Lion. It is the first trial to introduce such a desirable reward.

3) Xalvakka's Bane

Following the trend in this list, Xalvakka's Bane is an achievement from the Rockgrove trial, added to The Elder Scrolls Online in the Blackwood chapter.

Rising the difficulty of Xalvakka's Bane from the prior entries is the fact that it requires thirteen additional achievements instead of ten. These new achievements in the trial add requirements like a specific number of enemies defeated, making it extremely cumbersome.

Players must also become Vampires to circumvent numerous lethal mechanics in the trial, a caveat many might dislike. Rest assured, those who unlock this achievement will acquire the mount Sul-Xan Fleshripper and the title "Daedric Bane" as rewards.

2) Swashbuckler Supreme

Among the most formidable achievements in The Elder Scrolls Online is Swashbuckler Supreme. It is part of the Dreadsail Reef trial added in the High Isle chapter.

The Swashbuckler Supreme requires thirteen additional achievements. Most of these are only unlockable in the Veteran difficulty as opposed to the prior entries, where many achievements were available in the Normal mode.

Unlocking this achievement is a tremendous milestone that rewards players with the Stormsurge Howler mount and the title "Swashbuckler Supreme," mirroring the achievement's name.

1) Sane and Clearheaded

Sane and Clearheaded is the most grueling achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online. It is part of the Sanity's Edge trial, added in the Necrom chapter. Regarded by many as the most demanding trial, the associated achievements are monumental in difficulty.

The Sane and Clearheaded requires fourteen additional achievements to unlock. Among these is the staple trinity, where players will defeat all the bosses in hard mode without any group member's death within a specific time limit in Veteran difficulty.

However, unlike the prior entries, Sanity's Edge is one of the longest trials in The Elder Scrolls Online, making the limited-time achievement a speedrunner's nightmare. This momentous feat will reward players with a mount called Ram of Dark Dreams and the title "Mindmender."

This concludes our list of the most difficult achievements in The Elder Scrolls Online. It's important to note that the achievements listed are related to PvE content rather than certain challenging PvP ones due to the prevalent cheating issues associated with the latter.