5 Palworld features devs should add next

Palworld has captivated players with its unique blend of creature collection, survival mechanics, and base-building elements. However, as with any game of this scale and ambition, there's always room for improvement, and devs are constantly working to enhance the player experience.

Listening to the community's feedback, it's clear there are several key areas where enhancements could significantly elevate the gameplay experience. Here are five features the developers should consider adding next to Palworld.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Features that the devs should add next in Palworld

1) Refined Work assignment system/menu

One of the most common frustrations among players is the cumbersome process of assigning Pals to tasks such as ore mining or breeding. Currently, players must physically pick up and throw Pals toward the desired workstations, often just to see them wander off or engage in unrelated activities.

A more streamlined solution would be the introduction of a dedicated work assigning menu. This interface could allow for direct assignment of Pals to specific jobs or enable players to set work priorities, ensuring a more efficient and less chaotic base operation.

2) Improved Work Pal AI

The community has raised significant concerns about the AI behavior and pathfinding of Pals when assigned tasks. Obstacles that should be easily navigable often confound Pals, leading to inactivity or even causing them to get stuck in inaccessible areas. This not only hampers productivity but can result in Pals starving if they're unable to find food.

Enhancing the AI to handle obstacles more intelligently and introducing a mechanism to free Pals stuck in glitched states are critical steps toward a more functional and less frustrating experience.

3) Enhanced bed assignment options

The current in-game bed assignment system can lead to comical yet problematic scenarios, such as massive or legendary Pals in Palworld squeezing into beds too small for them, while smaller Pals occupy disproportionately large sleeping spaces.

Allowing players to manually assign beds to specific Pals would alleviate this issue, ensuring that each Pal has a suitable place to rest and recover, free from glitch-induced contortions or displacement.

4) Capability for Pals to produce finished goods

A deeper level of automation in Palworld's base management could significantly enrich the title's gameplay. The community has expressed a desire for Pals to not only collect raw materials but also to process these materials into finished products, such as turning ore into ingots or wheat into bread.

Implementing a system that enables Pals to undertake more complex manufacturing tasks would add a rewarding layer of strategy and efficiency to base management, encouraging players to optimize their production chains and resource utilization.

5) Hitbox optimization

Currently, assigning Pals to workstations can be a hit-or-miss affair, quite literally. The hitbox issues mean that even when a Pal is thrown directly at a workstation, the action may not register, forcing players into a frustrating game of precision tossing.

Addressing such hitbox inconsistencies would streamline the process of assigning Pals to tasks, reducing unnecessary time spent on what should be a straightforward action.

Developers can significantly improve the player experience by addressing issues in these five areas - improving the work assigning system, enhancing Pal AI and bed assignment, enabling the production of finished goods, and fixing hitbox issues. These changes would not only address some of the community's most pressing concerns but also lay the groundwork for more exciting developments in Palworld's future.

