5 things for new No Man's Sky players to do in 2024

There are many things for new No Man's Sky players to do in 2024. The game has gotten massive updates over the eight years of development. These expanded the scope of what's possible in the game. No Man’s Sky in 2024 has become a true survival game in an infinite universe and the players are left to their own accord to discover what to do and how to do it. With so many game mechanics in place, it can get overwhelming for a new player who is just starting with the game.

This article will list five things for new No Man's Sky players to do in 2024 to get the best experience of the game.

5 things for new No Man's Sky players to do

Upon starting a new game, you'll find yourself deserted on an inhospitable planet and the on-screen instructions will guide you to collect resources to repair your equipment and starship. Once you take off to space, it's up to the player to discover and decide what to do next. Here are the five things for new No Man's Sky players to do.

Trending

Also read: 5 reasons to try out No Man's Sky in 2024

1) Increase inventory slots

Exosuit Inventory (Image via Hello Games)

Inventory slots are the most useful thing for a new No Man's Sky player to get as it allows you to carry more items. You'll find yourself gathering tons of resources and items as you go planet hopping. To make sure you never run out of space in your exosuit, always upgrade your inventory slot in the space station and Space Anomaly. Thus, every system you visit will give you two free inventory slots. This is one of the first things for new No Man's Sky players to do.

2) Upgrade Analysis Visor

Look through Analysis Visor (Image via Hello Games)

Whenever you land on a new planet, you'll discover varieties of plants and animals. You can use your Analysis Visor to scan them to get free units which is one of the primary currencies in the game.

However, initially, the number of units received per scan won't be enough to make a difference. So, travel to various space stations or merchant outposts and buy yourself some S-class upgrades to your Analysis Visor. With a few of them stacked, you'll soon receive hundreds of units per scan. This is also one of the first things for new No Man's Sky players to do as it is one of the easiest ways to get units in No Man's Sky.

Also read: No Man's Sky: 5 things the game doesn't tell you

3) Refine/Sell Larval Core

Whispering Eggs around an Abandoned Building that spawns Larval Cores (Image via Hello Games)

Larval Core is a jellied orb that drops when you destroy a Whispering Egg surrounding an abandoned building. Be warned that when you destroy a Whispering egg, it will spawn biological horror, a creature hostile to you. Collect all the Larval Cores surrounding the abandoned building and bring them to your refiner.

Refining a single Larval Core will yield 50 nanites which is a vital currency in the game that lets you buy upgrades. You could also sell them for 69,875 units. Considering you can get multiple stacks of 5 larval cores in each abandoned building, you can get yourself a decent number of nanites and units. This is why it’s one of the things for new No Man's Sky players to do in 2024.

4) Farm Interceptor Ships

Corrupted Sentinels on a dissonant planet (Image via Hello Games)

Interceptor ships are one of the best starships in the game offering excellent mobility, speed, damage output, and shield strength. They are found in a specific planet type termed 'Dissonant' and are infested with corrupted sentinels.

While you can keep these ships for yourself, scraping them is also very profitable as it gives you excellent upgrades and a lot of units. They give you millions of units per ship when you scrap them in the starship fitting station aboard the space station. For detailed information on how to find and farm Interceptor ships, read the 5 fastest ways to make units in No Man's Sky.

Scraping interceptor ships can make your playthrough a lot easier by giving you the necessary units, which is why it's in this list of 5 things for new No Man's Sky players to do in 2024

5) Build your primary base

A unique base built by a No Man's Sky player (Image via Hello Games and Skullmaster43/Steam)

Having an extensive base gives you access to several building structures and construction units that in return unlock several items in the game. You can also hunt for starships by building extra launch pads for travelers to land on.

Base building is a primary feature in No Man’s Sky and every new player should start building and expanding the base as soon as they get some resources collected. Also, make sure to build your base on a Paradise planet as it will give you access to vital resources like carbon and ferrite dust.

Considering Carbon is the primary element required for wooden construction, you’ll need a good stash of carbon in your inventory. Read how to farm carbon quickly in No Man’s Sky to get you started with building your first base.

Building your unique bases can be fun and one of the things for new No Man's Sky players to do in 2024.

That’s all the things for new No Man's Sky players to do in 2024. For more news and guides on No Man’s Sky, check out our other articles below: