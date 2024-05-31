How to tame animals in No Man's Sky

If you tame animals in No Man's Sky, you can get a lot of benefits while exploring a new planet. Depending on the creature type, they can let you travel faster, harvest resources, mark hazards, or even hunt. Having a pet in No Man's Sky is possible right from the beginning, when you come across a creature on any planet.

In this article, we will discuss the best tips and tricks to tame animals in No Man's Sky.

No Man's Sky complete guide: How to tame animals

Gigantic tetrapod in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

Animals in No Man's Sky are procedurally generated based on the planet type and conditions. All terrestrial creatures can be tamed and adopted by approaching and feeding them creature pellets. However, fishes, aerial animals, and underground diggers cannot be obtained as companions.

Once the other animals are fed, you can interact with them and choose Adopt as Companion. This will register them in your registry. If you don't have slots in your Companion Registry, you can check out how to have more pets than available slots in No Man's Sky.

Creature personalities can vary across planets. While some tend to be shy, many are aggressive. Shy beasts can easily be approached and fed creature pellets. The creature will now follow you everywhere you go. You can also summon your pet on other planets, space stations, space anomalies, and freighters.

However, if the creature is aggressive, you need to first bait it into eating your pellets. You can do this by dropping the pellets on the ground; this will lure them into eating. Once they do, you can approach them to find they aren't hostile anymore. This will let you interact with them and adopt them as a companion. This is another way to tame animals in No Man's Sky.

How to get creature pellets in No Man's Sky

Creature Pellets in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

Creature pellets are a consumable item that lets you tame animals in No Man's Sky and can be obtained by two ways.

The first method requires crafting it with Carbon using a blueprint. It yields five creature pellets for 60 carbon.

The other method requires you to cook certain ingredients in the nutrient processor to get creature pellets. These ingredients include carbon, mordite, faecium, and a ton of organic ingredients. However, crafting creature pellets from carbon right in your inventory is the most convenient way to get carbon to tame animals in No Man's Sky.

What to do with pets in No Man’s Sky?

Exotic animals in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

Once you've successfully added the creature in your Companion Registry, it is officially your pet. Here are some things you can do with your new companion:

Gently pat - Patting your pet increases the animal's happiness and morale.

Give treat - Feeding your pet is a must when they get hungry.

Ride - You can ride your pet to traverse the terrain faster.

Customise appearance - You can change the appearance of your pretty including adding decorative and functional accessories

Laying eggs - You can make your pet induce an egg after 24 hours of taming. You can then take the egg to the egg sequencer in the anomaly to genetically modify it for a new pet.

A happy and well nurtured creature can have a lot of benefits. Here are some things a happy companion can do to aid you:

Scanning resources

Marking hazards

Providing torchlight

Hunting hostile creature

Locate buildings

Digging up treasures

Deploy mounted mining lasers

That covers everything you need to know about how to tame animals in No Man's Sky.

