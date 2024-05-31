No Man's Sky: How to use Egg Sequencer?

Egg Sequencer in No Man's Sky is a gene editor for your companion eggs. Located in the Space Anomaly, this device lets you modify the eggs induced from your pets to get more desirable features or even get new creatures. It's important to note that the Egg Sequencer can alter four primary aspects of your creature.

In this article, we'll discuss what the Egg Sequencer in No Man's Sky can modify and how to use it.

How to use Egg Sequencer in No Man's Sky

Egg Sequencer in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

After you tame a creature in No Man's Sky, you can choose to induce an egg after 12 hours of registering it in the Companion Register. You can take this companion egg to an Egg Sequencer, which has four slots where raw materials can be provided to change the beast's different aspects - these are Growth Hormone, Gene Splitter, Dye Injector, and Neutral Calibrator.

The companion egg can be modified multiple times and new modifications stack on the previous ones, letting you make drastic changes to your pet. Let's take a look at how every slot in the Egg Sequencer affects your companion egg.

Growth Hormone

Creature increased in size using growth hormone in the Egg Sequencer in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

The Growth Hormone directly affects the size of your companion. Different elements have different effects that can increase or decrease size. For a detailed breakdown of how elements affects creature size, refer to the chart further ahead under Neural Calibrator.

Gene Splitter

Gene manipulated creature in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

The Gene Splitter affects the traits that your companion will have after the egg hatches. These include body parts like heads, appendages, and patterns. It alters its shape, size, and other proportions. However, this modification is unstable and makes it impossible to judge how your companion might look after.

With the Gene Splitter, companion creatures can become rare variants of their parents and look completely different. But when the slot is overdosed, it might turn the creature back to looking like their grandparents.

Dye Injector

Color possibilities with Dye Injector in the Egg Sequencer in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games and Growmaze/Reddit)

The Dye Injector affects the color of your companion after it hatches from its egg. Every injected element and item induces a specific color. However, where the color shows up on the creature’s body is random. You can use the above image as a reference point to understand the color certain ingredients induce.

Neural Calibrator

All raw materials and it's effects in the Egg Sequencer (Image via No Man's Sky Wiki)

The Neural Calibrator changes the temperament of your creature. Different ingredients affect different personality traits, increasing or decreasing them to let you achieve the perfect companion for your travels.

There are six modifiable traits, namely Gentleness, Aggression, Independance, Devotion, Helpfulness, and Playfulness. These directly affect how helpful the creature is and what kind of benefits you get from it while traversing a planet in No Man's Sky.

That covers everything you need to know about the Egg Sequencer in No Man's Sky.

