Borderlands 4 is set to release on September 12, 2025, which is approximately 72 hours away, and is a sequel to Borderlands 3 (2019). It will feature a host of familiar returning characters, new Vault Hunters, an all-new revamped inventory/skill system, a new arch nemesis, and, of course, Claptrap, everyone's favorite talking robot (who's rather annoying at times).

However, with time to kill, sitting and waiting for the title to launch is rather drag. Why not try out some other looter-shooters while you wait? They may not be Borderland 4 material, but they do have a personality of their own and and worth trying out (or at least playing for an hour or two). That said, here are six looter-shooters to try while you wait for Borderlands 4.

Destiny 2 6 FPS looter-shooters to try while you wait for Borderlands 4

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

After sinking just over 77 hours into Destiny 2, I can say with confidence that the game is nothing like Borderlands, but it is a fun experience to share with friends. It is F2P (just the base game), and if you want to try out something new, this is a great time to get into the franchise.

The storyline is ever evolving and change is the only constant, which is not always good, but the game is far from dying anytime soon. If you do plan to try out Destiny 2, do so with an open mind, and you may just get addicted to it.

As mentioned, if you do decide that you need more content, there are also DLCs for you to purchase and try out, like the most recent one: The Edge of Fate.

Fallout 4

Fallout 4 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

If you haven't been living in a doomsday bunker due to nuclear winter, you must have heard the word "Fallout" at least once in your life. The franchise has been around since 1997 and is showing no signs of slowing down. As someone who has played Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, Fallout Shelter (mobile), the aforementioned title, and a bit of Fallout 76, I can wholly recommend Fallout 4.

If you want a looter-shooter experience like Borderlands 4, but set in a more grounded apocalyptic scenario, you needn't look any further. With Fallout Season 2 also releasing soon, there's more than enough reason to jump on this hype train.

Coming back to the game, it has everything you'd want from exploration, silly dialogue exchanges, boss fights, and enough looting and shooting to keep you entertained for hours.

Outriders

Outriders (Image via Square Enix)

If you do decide to try out Outriders while waiting for Borderlands 4, I wouldn't keep my expectations too high. It is by no means a bad game, but it can get a bit rocky at the start. However, once you've mastered the basics and got a decent character build up and going, the world is your oyster.

With four distinct classes to choose from and build upon, there's enough looting and shooting for everyone. The storyline is also solid, and there are enough boss encounters to keep you busy for a while. In short, if you want to create God, this is your go-to game while waiting for BL4 to drop. It also has co-op, which means you can bring friends along for the ride.

RAGE/RAGE 2

RAGE 2 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

RAGE and its sequel, RAGE 2, are arcade first-person shooters. The first installment is all sand and sorrow, while the second installment is more Mad Max-themed with a lot of neon. Personally, I would highly recommend the prequel over the sequel because of how it felt. It was a rollercoaster of emotions (mostly me deciding on how to kill the next thing that tries to charge at me) and a lot of jump scares.

There's plenty of loot to pick up and things to craft, but what really made it great for me was the combat. It was slick and fun (although it did get repetitive after a while). However, when combined with the brilliant storyline and world-building, it was truly a masterpiece for the early 2010s era.

Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Dead Island 2 falls very far away from the Borderlands 4 tree, but it does share some similarities in terms of quirks and, of course, the copious amounts of loot, and the occasional shooting (since guns make noise, which in turn will attract the undead).

If nothing else, I can recommend Dead Island 2, as I've played it and the sequel, which is something that still reverberates within me even after all those years. If nothing, put on Sam B's "Who Do You Voodoo" and go to town clubbing zombies on the head; the entire island is your private rage room, and you get to make the rules.

Witchfire

Witchfire (Image via The Astronauts)

Everyone seeks redemption and salvation, but in Witchfire, that's your only goal as the character. This first-person RPG hits the right notes and has already attained a 92% rating on Steam despite being out in early access. The art style is somewhat reminiscent of the world of Van Helsing and is quite detailed.

This is where the similarities stop, and Witchfire takes on its own identity that's very far from Borderlands 4. It's not a BL experience per se at all, but it is worth your time, and if you do get side-tracked by it and decide to play it more than originally planned, it won't be the end of the world.

