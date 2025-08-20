Abiotic Factor: How to access the Inner Wing

In Abiotic Factor, the Inner Wing of the Cascade Laboratories is one of the toughest and most rewarding locations. It’s packed with rare resources, lore, and the strongest monsters of the game. Getting past the locked door isn’t easy; you'll need a Tier 3 Hacker Tool to access the reinforced console.

This guide will walk you through how you can craft the Tier 3 Hacker Tool, where to find the entrance, and what you can expect once inside the Inner Wing.

Locked Console location in Abiotic Factor

The console is below the Yellow Paint Room in Cascade Labs and require Class 3 Clearance (Image via Deep field Games)

The beginning point to finding the console is the Yellow Paint Room inside Cascade Labs. Beneath that room, you'll find the bridge with the Locked Console.

Acquiring a Tier 3 Hacker Tool is essential to get access to the Inner Wing of Cascade Labs (Image via Deep Field Games)

This is the gateway to entering the Inner Wing of the Cascade Labs, and it can’t be accessed using basic tools. You will need the Tier 3 Hacker tool to enter the area.

How to craft the Tier 3 Hacker Tool

Crafting the Tier 3 Hacker Tool takes a lot of time, as it needs multiple rare materials found around Cascade Labs. Here are the required materials:

Memory Brick (x1)

Memory Bricks can be crafted using four specific components in Abiotic Factor:

1) Case Fan (x3)

You can acquire them from breaking down computers in the Office Sector (Data Farms and office areas), Flathill (courthouse), Cascade Laboratories (office area near Janet and Abe), Reactors (Mist Reactor area), and Shadowgate (facility with Dr. Cahn).

2) Military Electronics (x2)

These can be acquired from defeated Order or Voussoire enemies, salvaging Military Radios, Shoulder Lights, Radio Packs, Smashed GATE NVG, and Defunct Shield Generators.

3) Projection Matrix (x1)

Projection Matrix can be crafted at the crafting table in Abiotic Factor using the following materials:

Anteverse Gem (x1): These Gems can usually be found locked inside blue-white display boxes, which can be located in secure office areas. You can also use the Wheat-for-Gems terminal to sell Anteverse Wheat in exchange for Anteverse Crystals (depends on if your server version supports this function).

These Gems can usually be found locked inside blue-white display boxes, which can be located in secure office areas. You can also use the Wheat-for-Gems terminal to sell Anteverse Wheat in exchange for Anteverse Crystals (depends on if your server version supports this function). Optic Lense (x1): Can be traded for Reinforced Hose at the Blacksmith.

Can be traded for Reinforced Hose at the Blacksmith. Stapler (x2): Can be acquired from Office Sectors (Level 2 and 3), Flathill (office areas), Furniture Store (break down Presents), Mist Reactor Area (cabinets and desks). Also, you can trade for them using Raw Antefish Filet with Warren in the Office Sector.

Can be acquired from Office Sectors (Level 2 and 3), Flathill (office areas), Furniture Store (break down Presents), Mist Reactor Area (cabinets and desks). Also, you can trade for them using Raw Antefish Filet with Warren in the Office Sector. Liquid Crystal (x2): This item can be traded for using the Anteverse Gem at the Quantum Exchanger found in Adjustment (Level 2 of Cascade Labs). It can also be acquired by breaking down CRT Monitors. You can find them in Cascade Labs (Control Center, Particle Lab), Hydroplant (electrical station), Rise (Floor 1), all across Reactors, and the Botanical Wing of Fragments.

4) Jailbroken CPU (x1)

You can find Jailbroken CPUs from Containment Robots. These enemies are difficult, so avoid direct confrontation. Place Tesla Coils near their docks and gather the CPU once they are down. Be sure to use levers to control the Tesla Coils or you or your companions might accidentally take damage.

How to craft Tesla Coils:

Canister (x1): Salvageable from Fire Extinguishers.

Salvageable from Fire Extinguishers. Hose (x2): Salvageable from Fire Extinguishers.

Salvageable from Fire Extinguishers. Box of Screws (x8): Craft them using Metal Scraps or find them in the Office Sector (Levels 2 and 3) and Flathill (storage rooms on top of the Arcade).

Craft them using Metal Scraps or find them in the Office Sector (Levels 2 and 3) and Flathill (storage rooms on top of the Arcade). Coil (x3): Can be salvaged from destroyed Monitors and CRT Monitors in Office Sector (Levels 2 and 3), Flasthill (Courthouse), Cascade Labs (office near Janet and Abe and in Adjustment), the supply room near Mist Reactor, and Botanical Wing in Fragments. You can also get screws from downed Security Robots, Containment Robots, and Defence Robots.

Quantum Glass (x2)

You can craft Quantum Glass at your crafting station using the following materials:

1) Anteverse Gem (x1)

Anteverse Gems can be acquired at the Quantum Exchanger by exchanging Anteverse Wheat. You can also find Anteverse Gems by breaking down Anteverse Gem Analysis Machines in Cascade Labs (Adjustment and Control Center), cabinets and desks near the Mist Reactor area, labs near Dr. Suan Tengku, and the locked door in Rise.

2) Glass Scraps (x4)

This common resource can be acquired from broken Monitors, CRT Monitors, Glass Panes, Hydro Panels, and Photocopiers. These can be commonly found in Office Sector (Data Farms), and Cascade Labs (office near Janet and Abe).

Once you have both of these components, you can craft the Tier 3 Keypad Hacker at your crafting station.

What to expect inside the Inner Wing of Abiotic Factor

The Inner Wing is a risky place to explore, riddled with dangerous anomalies and enemies that can kill you in seconds. Make sure you've equipped durable armor, stronger healing items, and energy weapons before entering the Inner Wing area.

This area is also highly rewarding, as it contains rare materials for crafting better gear and lore terminals, adding to the mystery surrounding the Cascade Labs. You can also get access to new areas like the X-ray Fields and Leyak’s Essence.

