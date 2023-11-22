All Disciples of the Witness in Destiny 2, ranked

The Destiny 2 universe is plagued by the presence of the Witness, the game's ultimate villain. The Witness wields the power of Darkness and is said to be the most powerful entity in the universe. Its purpose is to vanquish the Traveler definitively and usher in the era of the Final Shape.

Serving the Witness are some powerful beings called Disciples. They function as commanders who carry out the Witness' commands. These Disciples, though enigmatic like their master, are adept practitioners of the Darkness.

There are three Disciples to date in Destiny 2, and in this list, we are going to rank them in terms of their power.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking all Disciples of the Witness in Destiny 2 in terms of power

3) Calus

Emperor Calus is a Disciple of the Wtiness(Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2's Emperor Calus was once the ruler of the Cabal Empire before Dominus Ghaul took his place. Following Ghaul's demise, he embarked on a journey to the Sol System aboard the Leviathan to enlist Guardians as his Shadows.

In successful communion with The Witness, Calus transformed into Emperor Calus, aligning himself with the Witness and the powerful Black Fleet. As a disciple, he has great psychic abilities, emits laser beams from his head, and conjures a pocket sun using his hands.

Despite all these, however, Calus is known to be the weakest Disciple in the game. He was the last Disciple to join the ranks, making him essentially new to the power of Darkness. His lack of experience puts him at a disadvantage from his peers. Some players even expressed their disappointment with the Leviathan raid due to its lack of difficulty.

2) Nezarec

Nezarec is the final boss in the Root of Nightmares raid (Image via Bungie)

Nezarec is a fearsome Disciple of the Witness in Destiny 2, possessing psychic abilities like Calus. He led the Black Fleet's attack on Earth during the Collapse. While Sabathun's betrayal led to the Disciple's physical demise, the Witness later acquired Nezarec's head, encasing his remains in a sarcophagus on the Witness' Pyramid.

Lore-wise, Nezarec doesn't appear to be the type to show restraint in a battle. He thrives in pain, suffering, and death. Anyone who stands in his way should expect the most painful battle of their lives.

In-game, Nezarec is the end boss in Destiny 2's Root of Nightmares raid in a shattered Pyramid Ship. A strong fire team is required to defeat him. Ideally, those who dare to take on this Disciple should have a Power Level of 1770.

1) Rhulk

Rhulk is the first Disciple in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Rhulk is undoubtedly the strongest Disciple of the Witness in Destiny 2. Hailing from the planet Lubrae, he played a pivotal role in the formation of the Hive, coercing the Worms into service to the Witness and overseeing the production of Worm larvae in Savathun's Throne World.

In terms of lore, Rhulk was the first Disciple who held the mantle of a devoted follower for countless eons. His presence predates the existence of Calus and all other Disciples. He has meticulously honed his mastery over the power of the Darkness.

In-game, Rhulk is regarded as the most powerful enemy to ever exist in the franchise, serving as the final boss in the Vow of the Disciple Raid. While the Raid itself doesn't feature complicated mechanics, players will surely have a tough time defeating Rhulk himself with his immense strength and ability to deal massive damage.

That's all for our Disciples of the Witness ranking in Destiny 2.