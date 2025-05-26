All Ghosts of the Deep changes in Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine

Ghosts of the Deep is one of the oldest Dungeons in the game, having released alongside Destiny 2 Season of the Deep. This specific activity is quite infamous for having extended jumping puzzles and increased boss health pools, making it one of the most challenging Dungeons. However, with the Rite of the Nine event, there seems to be a few changes made to the encounters for presenting something new to everyone.

Ad

This article lists the changes made to the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon exclusively in Rite of the Nine event. Note that these changes won't be present outside the event, especially via the Pinnacle rotator playlist.

Every change in Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine for Ghosts of the Deep

Here's a summary of every change made to the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon:

Ad

Trending

Three rounds in the opening encounter instead of four.

The first traversal section have three blocked ways, each having a boss near them.

Ecthar casts super ability after his shield is depleted in damage phase.

Simmumah also underwent the same changes as Ecthar. Additionally, Simmumah will also throw Grenades occassionally during the fight.

Opening encounter:

Destiny 2 opening encounter (Image via Bungie)

The first change can be found in the opening encounter of the Dungeon, where you usually find different Hive symbols, and them interact with Hive altars in the middle. The changes include Ogre spawns immediately after depositing the symbols, alongside having three rounds instead of four.

Ad

Hence, you can complete the encounter only by depositing the symbols three times.

First jumping puzzle:

Destiny 2 Runekeeper boss in the first jumping puzzle (Image via Bungie)

During your journey through the traversal section, you will come across a blue terrain where you will find blocked caves with green Hive barriers. In front of each of these barriers, there will be Hive bosses present. The first two barriers host Hive Ogre bosses, while the final barrier hosts a Hive Guardian.

Ad

Defeating the Hive Guardian will yield Dungeon loots depending on the difficulty you are running.

Ecthar:

During the DPS phase of Ecthar, the boss' shield now depletes more quickly compared to before. His health bar also has a threshold. However, one of the major changes includes his super casting, which now happens after you deplete the shield, whereas it happened before the depletion outside the event.

Simmumah:

Simmumah had the same changes done to them as Ecthar, where their shield has less value now, alongside a new health threshold, and their super casting after the shield depletion. However, other change include more aggressive attacks during damage phase, and Grenade attacks both in and out of the damage phase.

Ad

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More