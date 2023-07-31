All Helltide Mystery Chest locations in Diablo 4

In your quest searching for powerful endgame gear in Diablo 4, Helltide Mystery Chests are something you would want to encounter as frequently as possible. These chests can only be obtained through Helltide Events, a region-wide event available for World Tiers 3 and 4. Its main objective is to slay hordes of monsters to collect as many Aberrant Cinders as you can. This currency is primarily used to unlock Helltide Mystery Chests, the be-all and end-all of Helltide events.

Exciting rewards await those who finish this hour-long event. Unlocking these chests can reward you with random Legendary gears, with a chance to acquire them as Sacred items. As of Patch 1.0.4, you can now loot Unique items from these chests, making them even more valuable. Below are the locations of all Helltide Mystery Chests in the game for easy navigation.

All Diablo 4 Helltide Mystery Chest locations in Fractured Peaks

There are four Mystery chests in Fractured Peaks (Image via mapgenie.io)

Fractured Peaks houses a total of four Helltide Mystery Chests. Two of them are located outside Kyovashad near the Forsaken Quarry and Black Asylum, while the other two can be found north of Menestad. These chests are conveniently marked on the map above for your reference.

Chest 1: From Menestad Waypoint, head to the usual route to Mercy's Reach dungeon and take the left path to the Frosty Mine Cellar.

From Menestad Waypoint, head to the usual route to Mercy's Reach dungeon and take the left path to the Frosty Mine Cellar. Chest 2: From Menestad, head north, then turn left once you notice a path. Afterward, take the next right.

From Menestad, head north, then turn left once you notice a path. Afterward, take the next right. Chest 3: After leaving Kyovashad via the east exit, turn left as soon as you pass the gate. This Mystery Chest is located close to an Altar of Lilith and a passable corridor.

After leaving Kyovashad via the east exit, turn left as soon as you pass the gate. This Mystery Chest is located close to an Altar of Lilith and a passable corridor. Chest 4: From Kyovashad, exit to the east, and turn right. The Immortal Emanation dungeon is just next to this chest,

All Diablo 4 Helltide Mystery Chest locations in Scosglen

There are eight Mystery Chests spawn locations in Scosglen (Image via mapgenie.io)

Scosglen has eight spawn locations for Helltide Mystery Chests. To access these chests, you can use the Waypoints near Túr Dúlra and Marowen. Refer to the map above for specific chest locations.

Chest 1: Find the small island with a shipwreck on the west side of the Northshore by taking the north exit out of Marowen and entering the Abandoned Coast.

Find the small island with a shipwreck on the west side of the Northshore by taking the north exit out of Marowen and entering the Abandoned Coast. Chest 2: After passing through the Cursed Scarps, ascend to Fothrach Castle. You can locate the chest inside the castle ruins.

After passing through the Cursed Scarps, ascend to Fothrach Castle. You can locate the chest inside the castle ruins. Chest 3: In Stormbreak Cove, opposite the entrance to the Sunken Ruins dungeon, you can discover the chest adjacent to the second chest.

In Stormbreak Cove, opposite the entrance to the Sunken Ruins dungeon, you can discover the chest adjacent to the second chest. Chest 4: After turning onto the Scourging Ings from the road south of Marowen, proceed east until you reach Writhing Brook.

After turning onto the Scourging Ings from the road south of Marowen, proceed east until you reach Writhing Brook. Chest 5: From the main bridge, leave Túr Dúlra, then proceed north through the Ancients' Woods until you see this chest.

From the main bridge, leave Túr Dúlra, then proceed north through the Ancients' Woods until you see this chest. Chest 6: The Helltide treasure can be found in an alcove by moving south from Túr Dúlra's main bridge, beyond the constricting traversable path, and making a slight right.

The Helltide treasure can be found in an alcove by moving south from Túr Dúlra's main bridge, beyond the constricting traversable path, and making a slight right. Chest 7: Take the winding path southwest from the center of Scosglen and proceed as though you were attempting to reach the Kotama Grasslands in the Dry Steppes to the area's extreme west. In Vasily's Reach, the chest will be adjacent to the Webbed Lode cellar.

Take the winding path southwest from the center of Scosglen and proceed as though you were attempting to reach the Kotama Grasslands in the Dry Steppes to the area's extreme west. In Vasily's Reach, the chest will be adjacent to the Webbed Lode cellar. Chest 8: From Farobru, head north, turn right, then, as the road winds, turn right again.

All Diablo 4 Helltide Mystery Chest locations in Dry Steppes

There are four mystery chests scattered in Dry Steppes (Image via mapgenie.io)

Dry Steppes features four Helltide Mystery Chests spawn locations. Unlike the other regions, Mystery Chests in Dry Steppes are pretty spread out. You can use the map above to check the locations of each chest.

Chest 1: The chest may be found between the Hidden Overlook and Onyx Watchtower waypoints.

The chest may be found between the Hidden Overlook and Onyx Watchtower waypoints. Chest 2: Events can occasionally spawn in the Crucible of Cinder, a little round area. It requires you to climb atop a bank.

Events can occasionally spawn in the Crucible of Cinder, a little round area. It requires you to climb atop a bank. Chest 3: From Jirandai, travel east and search near Alzuuda's Fields of Hatred.

From Jirandai, travel east and search near Alzuuda's Fields of Hatred. Chest 4: Find the chest at the end of Desolation's Reach, far to the west of Jirandai.

All Diablo 4 Helltide Mystery Chest locations in Kehjistan

Kehjistan is one of the best regions for farming Mystery Chests (Image via mapgenie.io)

Helltide Mystery Chests in Kehjistan are closely located, so you won't have much trouble finding them. If you want to move around the large area, you can use the following Waypoints: Iron Wolves Encampment, Altar of Ruin, Denshar, and Gea Kul.

Chest 1: You can find this Mystery Chest by traveling to the bottom of the west coast from the Altar of Ruin waypoint.

You can find this Mystery Chest by traveling to the bottom of the west coast from the Altar of Ruin waypoint. Chest 2: Look for the Dimmed Grotto at the intersection of the Ragged Coastline and Amber Sands. There is an Altar of Lilith and a Mystery Chest in this area.

Look for the Dimmed Grotto at the intersection of the Ragged Coastline and Amber Sands. There is an Altar of Lilith and a Mystery Chest in this area. Chest 3: Descend from the Altar of Ruin Waypoint and locate the chest atop a tiny hill.

Descend from the Altar of Ruin Waypoint and locate the chest atop a tiny hill. Chest 4: Head to an alcove just south of the third chest.

Head to an alcove just south of the third chest. Chest 5: Find the chest near the Uldur's cave dungeon amid the Ragged Coastline.

Find the chest near the Uldur's cave dungeon amid the Ragged Coastline. Chest 6: Locate the coastline below Gea Kul in the Southern Expanse, then travel to the west of the shore.

Locate the coastline below Gea Kul in the Southern Expanse, then travel to the west of the shore. Chest 7: Leave Gea Kul via the south exit, then head straight until you reach Hakan's Oasis. Turn right afterward.

All Diablo 4 Helltide Mystery Chest locations in Hawezar

Four Mystery Chests are spread out in Hawezar (Image via mapgenie.io)

Four Helltide Mystery Chests can be found in the Hawezar Region. Much like Dry Steppes, these chests are spread out across the map, so you may want to use Waypoints to travel around quickly. You can refer to the map above for easy navigation.

Chest 1: Make your way toward Margrave from Wejinhani, but turn right before you begin the ascent to the Fractured Peaks. This chest will be located past the Heathen's Keep dungeon, directly below the Margrave waypoint.

Make your way toward Margrave from Wejinhani, but turn right before you begin the ascent to the Fractured Peaks. This chest will be located past the Heathen's Keep dungeon, directly below the Margrave waypoint. Chest 2: Turn left from Wejinhani as though you were going to the Crusader's Monument or the Umir plateau. When you get to Pilgrim's Cave, climb the wall to continue inside the cave. The Feeding Den cellar will be next to this chest.

Turn left from Wejinhani as though you were going to the Crusader's Monument or the Umir plateau. When you get to Pilgrim's Cave, climb the wall to continue inside the cave. The Feeding Den cellar will be next to this chest. Chest 3: The Devouring Moor and Light's Wane are connected by a bridge that can be found in the center of the Fethis Wetlands region. Locate the chest in the Moors.

The Devouring Moor and Light's Wane are connected by a bridge that can be found in the center of the Fethis Wetlands region. Locate the chest in the Moors. Chest 4: Before arriving at the Fields of Desperation from Vyeresz, travel to the southwest section of the Fethis Wetlands. Search for this chest in the extreme southwest, next to an altar to Lilith and the cellar of the Cursed Cabin.