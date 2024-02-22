All Last Epoch status ailments, explained

Status ailments in Last Epoch, like any other action RPG/MMO, can be devastating if they hit you at the wrong time. There is a nice, long list of potential negative debuffs players can get as they explore this rich, new world. While they don’t last very long - usually a few seconds, unless another stack/instance of the debuff hits the player or enemy - they’re almost all dangerous.

We’ll go over the many status ailments you can get in Last Epoch and what negative effects they’ll have on you. Many of these can also be sent onto enemy targets as well, so it’s important to know what they can do and how long they’ll be active.

Last Epoch status ailments players can become afflicted with

Poison is one of the many afflictions you can deal/be hit with in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

When dealing damage in Last Epoch, status ailments can make success in combat so much easier. This goes for your enemies as well, as they can trigger a wide variety of temporary debuffs. Some of these shred/reduce your resistance, so it will be important to reach the resistance cap in Last Epoch as you get into the later levels of the game.

These status ailments in Last Epoch can come from various sources. On the player’s part, it can come from skills, passive abilities, or even weapons. For example, Acolytes can summon Rogue Skeletons that can also be upgraded to start throwing Poison at enemies.

As you progress through Last Epoch, a wide assortment of status ailments can be inflicted by both the player and enemy targets throughout the game. Below, you can see the entire list, as far as we’ve seen. We also add what they do, how long they last in seconds, and how many potential stacks can be on a target at once:

Bleed: Deals physical damage over time (4s, Infinite stacks)

Deals physical damage over time (4s, Infinite stacks) Blind: Reduces Critical Strike Chance by 50% (4s, 1 stack)

Reduces Critical Strike Chance by 50% (4s, 1 stack) Chill: Reduces Movement Speed and Attack and Cast Speed by 12% (4s, 3 stacks)

Reduces Movement Speed and Attack and Cast Speed by 12% (4s, 3 stacks) Doom: Deals Void Damage Over Time and increases melee damage taken by 4% (4s, 4 stacks)

Deals Void Damage Over Time and increases melee damage taken by 4% (4s, 4 stacks) Electrify: Deals Lightning Damage over Time (4s, Infinite stacks)

Deals Lightning Damage over Time (4s, Infinite stacks) Freeze: Renders the target unable to move and chills them (1s, 1 stack)

Renders the target unable to move and chills them (1s, 1 stack) Frostbite: Deals Cold Damage Over Time and reduces Freeze avoidance by 200 (4s, Infinite stacks)

Deals Cold Damage Over Time and reduces Freeze avoidance by 200 (4s, Infinite stacks) Ignite: Deals Fire Damage Over Time. (3s, Infinite stacks)

Deals Fire Damage Over Time. (3s, Infinite stacks) Spreading Flames: Deals Fire Damage Over Time. Has a chance to spread on death (4s, 1 stack)

Poison: Deals Poison Damage Over Time, reduces Poison Resistance by 5% (3s, Infinite stacks)

Deals Poison Damage Over Time, reduces Poison Resistance by 5% (3s, Infinite stacks) Blinding Poison: Deals Poison Damage Over Time, reduces Critical Strike Chance by 50% (4s, 1 stack)

Deals Poison Damage Over Time, reduces Critical Strike Chance by 50% (4s, 1 stack) Plague: Deals Poison Damage Over Time (4s, 1 stack)

Deals Poison Damage Over Time (4s, 1 stack) Slow: Reduces Movement Speed by 20% (4s, 3 stacks)

Reduces Movement Speed by 20% (4s, 3 stacks) Time Rot: Deals Void Damage Over Time, reduces Attack and Cast Speed by 15%, extends stun duration by 15% (3s, 12 stacks

Deals Void Damage Over Time, reduces Attack and Cast Speed by 15%, extends stun duration by 15% (3s, 12 stacks Possession: Deals Necrotic Damage Over Time (3s, 1 stack)

Deals Necrotic Damage Over Time (3s, 1 stack) Shock: Reduces lightning resistance by 5%, increases Stun Chance by 10% (4s, 20 stacks)

Reduces lightning resistance by 5%, increases Stun Chance by 10% (4s, 20 stacks) Marked for Death: Reduces all resistances by 25% (8s, 1 stack)

Reduces all resistances by 25% (8s, 1 stack) Root: Reduces Movement Speed by 93% (8s, 1 stack)

Reduces Movement Speed by 93% (8s, 1 stack) Stagger: Reduces Armor by 100, increases damage taken by 10% (10s, 1 stack)

Reduces Armor by 100, increases damage taken by 10% (10s, 1 stack) Fear: Makes the target flee and unable to cast abilities (5s, 1 stack)

Makes the target flee and unable to cast abilities (5s, 1 stack) Shred Resistance: Reduces resistance (based on type) by 5% (4s, 20 stacks)

Reduces resistance (based on type) by 5% (4s, 20 stacks) Shred Armor: Reduces Armor by 100 (4s, 20 stacks)

Reduces Armor by 100 (4s, 20 stacks) Frailty: Reduces damage output by 6% (4s, 3 stacks)

Reduces damage output by 6% (4s, 3 stacks) Pestilence: Deals Poison Damage Over TIme (0.5s, 2 stacks)

Deals Poison Damage Over TIme (0.5s, 2 stacks) Spirit Plague: Deals Necrotic Damage Over Time. Spreads to a nearby enemy on target death (3s, 1 stack)

If an enemy can't reach you because it's slowed down, it can't deal you damage (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

As you’re progressing through the early game of Last Epoch, you should definitely be aware of the various status ailments you can be presented with. Many builds for the Masteries in the game will allow you to use status ailments as a focus for your damage. Whether you want to spam cold damage to slow/root targets or deal constant damage with Poison, there are plenty of options.

