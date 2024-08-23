All new Artifact perks in Destiny 2 Episode Echoes Act 3

The third act in Destiny 2 Episode Echoes is a week away from hitting the official servers. Bungie has notified the community regarding five new Artifact perks that will added to the game, all within the scope of the existing sandbox, and gear pieces. Act 3, however, will bring in several new content on top of the existing ones from prior acts.

In the official weekly blog post on August 22, 2024, the company listed two new updates regarding the upcoming act. Three new Legendary weapons will be added to the loot pool, alongside five new Artifact perks for players to use in their builds. This article focuses on the latter.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on official patch notes from Bungie's website.

List of new Artifact perks and what they do in Destiny 2 Episode Echoes Act 3

The following perks will be added to an additional row in the Hunter's Journal of Destiny 2 Episode Echoes Act 3:

Overload Auto Rifle: Uninterrupted fire from your equipped Auto Rifles grants bullets that stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Auto Rifles are always overcharged when this modifier is active.

The energy cost of the Charged Up mod is significantly discounted. Sustained Fire: Continuously damaging combatants with an Auto Rifle grants you damage resistance.

Note that these Artifact perks will require the existing points a Guardian currently has in the Artifact. Hence, if you have 12 Artifact perks unlocked, which is the maximum, you must refund points by unequipping perks and investing them into the new ones. If you want all five new perks, you must refund five points by unequipping five of your previously equipped perks.

Artifact perks define the meta of that particular period of the season. In Act 3, Auto Rifles are getting attention, similar to the Sniper Rifle weapon type in Act 2. From Overload Champions to getting resistance with sustained fire, the weapon type will be useful in endgame activities.

Destiny 2 Episode Echoes Act 3 is scheduled to be live on August 27, 2024.

