All new graphics settings optimization guide for Diablo 4 patch 1.3.5

Optimizing the graphics settings in Diablo 4 brings out the best visuals in the game. The action-packed RPG allows players to battle evil endlessly, master various skills, explore daunting dungeons, and find valuable loot. Whether you prefer solo play or teaming up with friends, you will love the game's dark and immersive settings, which let you explore vast endgame content, team up against mighty bosses, or engage in PvP battles.

On March 26, new graphical enhancements were included with patch 1.3.5. This update introduced Ray Tracing to Sanctuary, enhancing the game's visuals with realistic shadows and reflections. If you want to enjoy the new settings in the game, this guide is here to help you.

Graphics settings in Diablo 4 patch 1.3.5

Ray Tracing: Shadows in the Settings is a graphics technology that enhances the realism of shadows and lighting. It allows game engines to create more realistic images by accurately simulating how light interacts with objects in a scene. In the context of shadows, ray tracing can enhance the appearance of shadows cast by light sources such as the Sun.

When you toggle on Ray Tracing, you will notice that shadows become softer, more natural, and more lifelike. This means that shadows will appear less angular and harsh, and they will have a more realistic appearance with smoother edges.

Ray Tracing: Reflections enhance the realism of surfaces like water and mirrors, making them more detailed and lifelike. This can add depth to reflections. With ray tracing enabled, you can see reflections of objects both on and off-screen, adding to the realism of the scene.

This feature helps create more lifelike and immersive environments by showing details that were previously unseen in the game.

Ambient Occlusion is a visual effect that determines how surrounding objects block light from reaching a surface or object. This feature has been updated in the new Diablo 4 patch 1.3.5 and enhanced for all platforms, with PC users who select the 'Ultra Quality' graphics option noticing the biggest difference.

Contact Shadows have been improved to include shadows for more characters. Previously, only player characters had shadows, but now NPCs and monsters also have shadows when playing on the highest graphics settings.

This feature adds realism to the game by showing shadows for all characters, with the shadow depending on the size of the character's feet.

How to enable Ray Tracing in Diablo 4?

To enable Ray Tracing in Diablo 4, below are instructions for both PC and Console:

PC:

In the game, click 'Options' on your PC.

Choose visual enhancements under 'Performance'.

Console:

In-game, select 'Options' on your Console.

Pick 'Enhanced Visuals' under 'Graphics' for better visuals.

To maintain performance, Ray Tracing is limited to 30 FPS. This will activate Enhanced Visuals on Consoles, improving ray tracing visuals like fur, hair, and fog textures. Shadows will respond more realistically to light, and reflections will be enhanced.

System Requirements for Ray Tracing in Diablo 4

To check if your device can handle ray tracing for Diablo IV. The following requirements are recommended by Blizzard:

Windows 10 64-bit.

Processor like Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X.

Compatible GPU from NVIDIA GeForce RTX, AMD RDNA 2, or Intel Arc.

At least 16 GB of RAM.

SSD with 90GB free space.

Broadband internet connection.

DirectX 12 support for ray tracing.

