All new weapon frames confirmed for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate 

New weapon frames are typically scheduled for release alongside a new Destiny 2 expansion. Players will see different versions of some of the current weapon types, with different mechanics and firing types. With so many options available for the players, it is important to keep the upcoming gear pieces fresh in terms of damage, element, and other things.

At the time of writing this article, there are three new archetype frames announced for three different weapon types, something that hasn't been seen in the game before. This article lists all the upcoming new weapon frames in The Edge of Fate.

Three new weapon frames coming with Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

New weapon frames in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate will pave the way for new builds and meta in the sandbox. To summarize, players will receive new frames in Hand Cannon, Pulse Rifle, and Bow, making the weapon type far superior to its current status.

Here is a list of all the new frames:

Spread Shot Framed Hand Cannon.

Rocket Assisted Pulse Rifle.

High Impact Framed Longbow Combat Bow.

The Spread Shot Framed Hand Cannon will be using Primary ammo, with perks that are related to a normal Shotgun. The developer's live stream on June 24 showcased a Legendary weapon of the same archetype that rolls with One-Two Punch and Trench Barrel.

Spread Shot Framed Hand Cannon (Image via Bungie)

Rocket-assisted Framed Sidearms have become quite popular in the community. Every weapon from this archetype is valuable to a build, one way or the other, be it Kinetic or Energy. Hence, getting the same archetype on a Pulse Rifle makes sense from a developer's viewpoint, as the Burst-fire type paired with powerful projectiles is a recipe for significant damage output.

Bungie confirms the first weapon for this archetype to be a Strand weapon, with perks such as Slice, Beacon Rounds, and Master of Arms. Note that this archetype, similar to Sidearms, will also hold Special ammo.

Rocket-assisted Framed Pulse Rifle (Image via Bungie)

Lastly, a new Bow archetype, Longbow Frame, will be coming in The Edge of Fate. This Primary weapon can pierce multiple enemies simultaneously at full-draw, making this a unique gear piece for damage against both mobs and bosses. The showcased weapon had perks such as Precision Instrument, Attrition Orbs, Rapid Hit, and more.

Longbow Framed Combat Bow (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate is scheduled to be released on July 15, 2025.

