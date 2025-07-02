  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • All Nonary Engram rewards in Destiny 2: Rite of the Nine 

All Nonary Engram rewards in Destiny 2: Rite of the Nine 

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Jul 02, 2025 00:50 GMT
Emissary in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Emissary in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2's ongoing event, Rite of the Nine, has received some updates with the recent weekly reset. Players can get increased ornaments from a new addition to the Emissary's inventory, which comes in the form of a Nonary Engram. As many might have already guessed, this Engram is tied to the event currency, Nonary Manifolds.

Ad

Readers will find a list of all the new rewards available from the Nonary Engram below. Note that each of the reward require at least 350 Nonary Manifolds, farmable from the event Dungeons. Players can get this currency at a significantly increased rate in the last week of Episode Heresy from July 8 to 15.

Nonary Engram rewards in Destiny 2

Nonary Engram rewards in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Nonary Engram rewards in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of rewards available in Nonary Engram in Destiny 2's Rite of the Nine:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Weapon skins:

  • Kingmaker for the Queenbreaker.
  • Patient Zero for the Outbreak Perfected.
  • Dead Man's Revenge for the Dead Man's Tale.
  • One Terrible Scream for the One Thousand Voices.
  • Ashes Icon for the Ruinous Effigy.
  • Atropos for the Divinity.

Finishers:

  • Fist of Fury Legendary finisher.
  • Iron Severance Legendary finisher.
  • Golden Age Dropkick Legendary finisher.
  • All Four Barrels Legendary finisher.

Emotes:

  • A Sour Taste Exotic Emote.
  • Commanding Presence Exotic Emote.
  • Dawn of Invention Exotic Emote.
  • Chair Pop Exotic Emote.
  • Cowbell Exotic Emote.
  • Spring Showers Exotic Emote.
  • Galloping Knight Exotic Emote.
  • Heartfelt Union Legendary Emote.
  • Patty Cake Legendary Emote.
  • Whisper Sweet Nothings Legendary Emote.
Ad

Ghost Shell and Ships:

  • Wolven Shell Exotic Ghost.
  • Solpiercer Exotic Ship.
  • Ada-1's Lone Wolf Exotic Ship.
  • Death to Kells Exotic Ship.
  • Eriana's Vengeance Exotic Ship.
  • Sails of Osiris Exotic Ship.

Hoverboard and Sparrows:

  • Winged Wolf Hoverboard.
  • Roach-VHG Exotic Sparrow.
  • Skitterscare Exotic Sparrow.
  • Eira's Grace Exotic Sparrow.
  • The Bronco Exotic Sparrow.
  • SK-1 Multiband Rover Exotic Sparrow.

Visual Effects:

  • Warsat Arrival Transmat Effect.
  • Cabal Shield Breaker Transmat Effect.
  • Ardent Adoration trail effect.
  • Taking Flight visual effect.
Ad

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

About the author
Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications