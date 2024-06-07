All Scripts in Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road, and their uses

Scripts in Elder Scrolls Online are a major part of the new Scribing System. This system allows players to unlock new skills for different builds. Scripts are used to customize Grimores, which are then used to acquire scribed skills. Basically, these are effects that you can apply to your skills. Since scribing is new to the game, only a few players fully know about the system. To figure out scribing, players must first understand all Scripts in ESO.

That said, this guide will list all the Scripts in Elder Scroll Online Gold Road.

All Script in Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road

Scripts are used to add effect to skills in Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Elder Scrolls Online has three types of Scripts: Affix, Focus, and Signature. Below is the list of all the Script types and their uses.

1) Focus Scripts

Focus Scripts determine the primary function of the scribed skill in Elder Scrolls Online. The skill’s type and who you use it on, either enemies or allies depends upon it. Here are all the Focus Scripts.

Physical Damage: Physical damage is added to a scribed skill

Poison Damage: Poison damage is added to a scribed skill

Taunt: A taunt is added to a scribed skill

Bleed Damage: Bleed damage is added to a scribed skill

Stun: An Elder Scrolls Online stun is added a scribed skill

Trauma: Healing absorption effect is added to a scribed skill

Frost Damage: Frost damage is added to a scrribed skill

Pull: A pull is added to a scribed skill.

Magic Damage: Magic damage is added to a scribed skill

Shock Damage: Shock damage is added to a scribed skil

Healing: Healing is added to a scribed skill

Disease Damage: Disease damage is added to a scribed skill

Damage Shield: A damage shield is added to a scribed skill

Knock Back: A knock back is added to a scribed skill

Mitigation: Damage reduction is added to a scribed skill

Dispel: A dispel is added to a scribed skill

Multi-target: An Elder Scrolls Online multi-target hit is added to a scribed skill

Restore Resource: Resource restoration is added to a scribed skill

Flame Damage: Flame damage is added to a scribed skill

Generate Ultimate: An ultimate generation is added to a scribed skill

Immobilize: An immobilization effect to a scribed skill

Players will explore a lot of Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road while searching for scripts and grimoire (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

2) Signature Scripts

While Focus Scripts determine the primary effect of a skill, Signature Scripts in Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road determine the secondary effect on the Scribed skills. These can be taken as a passive effect of the skill.

Sage's Remedy: Healing overtime is added to a scribed skill

Hunter's Snare: A slowing effect is added to a scribed skill

Lingering Torment: Damage over time is added to a scribed skill

Class Mastery: A class signature enhancement is added to a scribed skill

Assassin's Misery: Improved use of the status effect is added to a scribed skill

Wayfarer's Mastery: Improved functionality of skill line passives is added to a scribed skill

Druid's Resurgence: Resource restoration is added to a scribed skill

Thief's Swiftness: Improvement to your mobility is added to a scribed skill

Immobilizing Strike: The immobilization effect is added to a scribed skill

Anchorite's Cruelty: A consume soul gem to deal oblivion damage effect is added to a scribed skill

Gladiator's Tenacity: Damage reduction is added to a scribed skill

Knight's Valor: Improved use of bash or blocking is added to a scribed skill

Fencer's Parry: Deflection of the next direct damage attack is added to a scribed skill

Anchorite's Potency: A Consume soul gem to grant ultimate effect is added to a scribed skill

Cavalier's Charge: An increase to damage as ability persists effect is added to the scribed skill

Warmage's Defense: A damage shield is added to the scribed skill

Crusader's Defiance: Removal of debilitating effects is added to the scribed skill

Leeching Thirst: A heal for the percentage of damage done is added to the scribed skill

Warrior's Opportunity: An improve your next direct damage attack effect is added to the scribed skill

Growing Impact: Enhanced buff and debuff application is added to the scribed skill

3) Affix Scripts

Affix Scripts in Elder Scrolls Online can apply buffs and debuffs to the skill that you want to unlock. Here are all the Affix Scripts.

Evasion: Evasion, a buff reducing damage from area effects, is added to a scribed skill

Vitality: Vitality, a buff increasing healing received, is added to a scribed skill

Expedition: Expedition, a buff increasing movement speed, is added to a scribed skill

Empower: Empower, a buff increasing heavy attack damage, is added to a scribed skill

Resolve: Resolve, a buff increasing physical and spell resistance, is added to a scribed skill

Brutality and Sorcery: Brutality and Sorcery buffs increasing weapon and spell damage is added to a scribed skill

Uncertainty: Uncertainty, a debuff reducing weapon critical damage, is added to a scribed skill

Cowardice: Cowardice, a debuff reducing weapon and spell damage, is added to a scribed skill

Breach: Breach, a debuff reducing physical and spell resistance, is added to a scribed skill

Savagery and Prophecy: Savagery and Prophecy buffs increasing weapon and spell critical chance is added to a scribed skill

Vulnerability: Vulnerability, a debuff increasing damage taken, is added to a scribed skill

Defile: Defile, an Elder scrolls Online debuff reducing healing received is added to a scribed skill

Berserk: Berserk, a buff increasing damage done, is added to a scribed skill

Protection: Protection, a buff reducing damage taken, is added to a scribed skill

Interrupt: Interruption effect is added to a scribed skill

Brittle: Brittle, a debuff increasing critical damage taken, is added to a scribed skill

Force: Force, a buff increasing critical damage, is added to a scribed skill

Mangle: Mangle, an Elder Scrolls Online debuff reducing max health, is added to a scribed skill

Off Balance: Off Balance effect is added to a scribed skill

Heroism: Heroism, a buff-increasing ultimate generation, is added to a scribed skill

Lifesteal: Lifesteal, a debuff granting healing to attackers, is added to a scribed skill

Intellect and Endurance: Intellect and Endurance, buffs increasing magicka and stamina recovery are added to a scribed skill

Maim: Maim, a debuff reducing damage dealt, is added to a scribed skill

Magickasteal: Magickasteal, a debuff granting magicka restoration to attackers, is added to the scribed skill

Courage: Courage, a buff increasing weapon and spell damage, is added to a scribed skill

Enervation: Enervation, an Elder Scrolls Online debuff reducing critical damage, is added to a scribed skill