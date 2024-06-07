All Scripts in Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road, and their uses

Scripts in Elder Scrolls Online are a major part of the new Scribing System. This system allows players to unlock new skills for different builds. Scripts are used to customize Grimores, which are then used to acquire scribed skills. Basically, these are effects that you can apply to your skills. Since scribing is new to the game, only a few players fully know about the system. To figure out scribing, players must first understand all Scripts in ESO.
That said, this guide will list all the Scripts in Elder Scroll Online Gold Road.
All Script in Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road
Elder Scrolls Online has three types of Scripts: Affix, Focus, and Signature. Below is the list of all the Script types and their uses.
1) Focus Scripts
Focus Scripts determine the primary function of the scribed skill in Elder Scrolls Online. The skill’s type and who you use it on, either enemies or allies depends upon it. Here are all the Focus Scripts.
Physical Damage: Physical damage is added to a scribed skill
Poison Damage: Poison damage is added to a scribed skill
Taunt: A taunt is added to a scribed skill
Bleed Damage: Bleed damage is added to a scribed skill
Stun: An Elder Scrolls Online stun is added a scribed skill
Trauma: Healing absorption effect is added to a scribed skill
Frost Damage: Frost damage is added to a scrribed skill
Pull: A pull is added to a scribed skill.
Magic Damage: Magic damage is added to a scribed skill
Shock Damage: Shock damage is added to a scribed skil
Healing: Healing is added to a scribed skill
Disease Damage: Disease damage is added to a scribed skill
Damage Shield: A damage shield is added to a scribed skill
Knock Back: A knock back is added to a scribed skill
Mitigation: Damage reduction is added to a scribed skill
Dispel: A dispel is added to a scribed skill
Multi-target: An Elder Scrolls Online multi-target hit is added to a scribed skill
Restore Resource: Resource restoration is added to a scribed skill
Flame Damage: Flame damage is added to a scribed skill
Generate Ultimate: An ultimate generation is added to a scribed skill
Immobilize: An immobilization effect to a scribed skill
2) Signature Scripts
While Focus Scripts determine the primary effect of a skill, Signature Scripts in Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road determine the secondary effect on the Scribed skills. These can be taken as a passive effect of the skill.
Sage's Remedy: Healing overtime is added to a scribed skill
Hunter's Snare: A slowing effect is added to a scribed skill
Lingering Torment: Damage over time is added to a scribed skill
Class Mastery: A class signature enhancement is added to a scribed skill
Assassin's Misery: Improved use of the status effect is added to a scribed skill
Wayfarer's Mastery: Improved functionality of skill line passives is added to a scribed skill
Druid's Resurgence: Resource restoration is added to a scribed skill
Thief's Swiftness: Improvement to your mobility is added to a scribed skill
Immobilizing Strike: The immobilization effect is added to a scribed skill
Anchorite's Cruelty: A consume soul gem to deal oblivion damage effect is added to a scribed skill
Gladiator's Tenacity: Damage reduction is added to a scribed skill
Knight's Valor: Improved use of bash or blocking is added to a scribed skill
Fencer's Parry: Deflection of the next direct damage attack is added to a scribed skill
Anchorite's Potency: A Consume soul gem to grant ultimate effect is added to a scribed skill
Cavalier's Charge: An increase to damage as ability persists effect is added to the scribed skill
Warmage's Defense: A damage shield is added to the scribed skill
Crusader's Defiance: Removal of debilitating effects is added to the scribed skill
Leeching Thirst: A heal for the percentage of damage done is added to the scribed skill
Warrior's Opportunity: An improve your next direct damage attack effect is added to the scribed skill
Growing Impact: Enhanced buff and debuff application is added to the scribed skill
3) Affix Scripts
Affix Scripts in Elder Scrolls Online can apply buffs and debuffs to the skill that you want to unlock. Here are all the Affix Scripts.
Evasion: Evasion, a buff reducing damage from area effects, is added to a scribed skill
Vitality: Vitality, a buff increasing healing received, is added to a scribed skill
Expedition: Expedition, a buff increasing movement speed, is added to a scribed skill
Empower: Empower, a buff increasing heavy attack damage, is added to a scribed skill
Resolve: Resolve, a buff increasing physical and spell resistance, is added to a scribed skill
Brutality and Sorcery: Brutality and Sorcery buffs increasing weapon and spell damage is added to a scribed skill
Uncertainty: Uncertainty, a debuff reducing weapon critical damage, is added to a scribed skill
Cowardice: Cowardice, a debuff reducing weapon and spell damage, is added to a scribed skill
Breach: Breach, a debuff reducing physical and spell resistance, is added to a scribed skill
Savagery and Prophecy: Savagery and Prophecy buffs increasing weapon and spell critical chance is added to a scribed skill
Vulnerability: Vulnerability, a debuff increasing damage taken, is added to a scribed skill
Defile: Defile, an Elder scrolls Online debuff reducing healing received is added to a scribed skill
Berserk: Berserk, a buff increasing damage done, is added to a scribed skill
Protection: Protection, a buff reducing damage taken, is added to a scribed skill
Interrupt: Interruption effect is added to a scribed skill
Brittle: Brittle, a debuff increasing critical damage taken, is added to a scribed skill
Force: Force, a buff increasing critical damage, is added to a scribed skill
Mangle: Mangle, an Elder Scrolls Online debuff reducing max health, is added to a scribed skill
Off Balance: Off Balance effect is added to a scribed skill
Heroism: Heroism, a buff-increasing ultimate generation, is added to a scribed skill
Lifesteal: Lifesteal, a debuff granting healing to attackers, is added to a scribed skill
Intellect and Endurance: Intellect and Endurance, buffs increasing magicka and stamina recovery are added to a scribed skill
Maim: Maim, a debuff reducing damage dealt, is added to a scribed skill
Magickasteal: Magickasteal, a debuff granting magicka restoration to attackers, is added to the scribed skill
Courage: Courage, a buff increasing weapon and spell damage, is added to a scribed skill
Enervation: Enervation, an Elder Scrolls Online debuff reducing critical damage, is added to a scribed skill