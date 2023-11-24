All The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive achievements and rewards, explained

The Endless Archive is the latest roguelike dungeon introduced to The Elder Scrolls Online. In this dungeon, you will battle numerous enemies and bosses curated from every battle content in the title, all of whom are random, apart from the final boss of each Arc. Defeating the final one will end an Arc and restart the loop, progressively increasing the difficulty the further you explore.
You can earn the Archival Fortune currency in the Endless Archive and use it to purchase countless goodies at various merchants within the dungeon. However, some rewards are exclusive to specific achievements in this game mode.
Let's look at all the Endless Archive achievements and their rewards in The Elder Scrolls Online.
The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive achievements and rewards
1) General Achievements
Endless Archive Challenger
- Complete various meta achievements inside Endless Archive.
Here are the meta achievements:
- Endlessly Versed
- Attentive Eye
- Leading the Charge
- Arcing Onward
- Endless Archive Conqueror
- No Book Left Unread
The following are the rewards for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:
- Title: The Unending
- Body Marking: Mirrorscribe Body Markings
Endlessly Versed
- Complete all of the unique Verses achievements.
Here are the Verses achievements:
- I Crave Violence
- You Can't Touch Me
- Viable and Versatile
The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:
- Memento: Summoned Booknado
Attentive Eye
- Complete all of the unique Vision achievements.
Here are the Vision achievements:
- Visions of Violence
- Endless Defender
- Seeing the Big Picture
The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:
- Memento: Malkhest's Accursed Mirror
Leading the Charge
- Complete all of the Defeat Cycle Boss achievements in the Endless Archive.
Here are the Defeat Cycle Boss achievements:
- Running the Gauntlet
- Watch Them Fall
- Outstanding Onslaught
- Endless Arc's End
The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:
- Memento: Butcher Haefal's Accursed Knife
No Book Left Unread
- Complete all Endless Archive Optional Achievements.
Here are the Optional achievements:
- Word Waltzer
- Hidden Prowess
- Ghostlight Gatherer
- Kidding Around
- Mind over Magick
- Eye See You!
- Pilfered Pilfer
The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:
- Title: The Well-Versed
Going Solo
- Complete 3 Stages without the aid of a companion or other player.
Who Needs Friends?
- Complete 15 Stages without the aid of a companion or other player.
Me, Myself, and I
- Complete 60 stages without the aid of a companion or other player.
A Little Help Never Hurt
- Complete 3 Stages with a companion.
Companionable Combatant
- Complete 15 Stages with a companion.
Companion Champion
- Complete 60 stages with a companion.
A Stage for Two
- Complete 3 Stages with another player.
Endless Camaraderie
- Complete 15 Stages with another player.
Friends for Life
- Complete 60 stages with another player.
Once More, Please
- Complete the Replication Elimination daily quest 10 times.
First Splurge!
- Spend 1,000 Archival Fortunes.
It's an Investment
- Spend 10,000 Archival Fortunes.
Fortune's Flush
- Spend 100,000 Archival Fortunes.
Favorite Customer
- Purchase all collectibles from the Endless Archive Merchants.
Ichor Most Malevolent
- Acquire and use 50 Maligraphic Ichors.
The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:
- Mount: Maligraphic Mount
Scheming Skeevers
- Acquire and use 25 Disgusting Spoils.
The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:
- Non-Combat Pet: Maligraphic Skeever
Peer Into the Mirror Maze
- Acquire and use 20 Unreliable Archive Maps.
The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:
- Head Marking: Shattered Mirror Maze Face Marks
Walk Through the Mirror Maze
- Acquire and use 20 Erroneous Archive Maps.
The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:
- Body Marking: Mirrorscribe Body Markings
2) Tales of Tribute Achievements
Pact with the Inevitable Knower
- Collect the Hermaeus Mora Tales of Tribute deck.
Fathomed the Fathomless
- Collect the upgraded cards from the Hermaeus Mora deck in Tales of Tribute.
Tentacles in Every Tavern
- Use Hermaeus Mora's Patron power to acquire a card from the Tavern 10 times in match-made Tales of Tribute games.
Metrand Met his Match
- Defeat Tribute Master Metrand in a game of Tribute.
3) Exploration Achievements
Endless Archive Conqueror
- Defeat the final evolution of Tho'at Replicanum.
The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:
- Title: Inkslayer
Knock 'em Down a Peg
- Defeat one of the Marauders.
Marauder Slaughter
- Encounter and defeat all the Marauders.
I Crave Violence
- Acquire 16 specific and unique Offensive Verses.
You Can't Touch Me
- Acquire 16 specific and unique Defensive Verses.
Viable and Versatile
- Acquire 11 specific and unique Utility Verses.
Visions of Violence
- Acquire 16 specific and unique Offensive Visions.
Endless Defender
- Acquire 16 specific and unique Defensive Visions.
Seeing the Big Picture
- Acquire 15 specific and unique Utility Visions.
Keeping It Cool
- Acquire all Ice Avatar Visions and then acquire the Ice Avatar Verse.
Howling with Rage
- Acquire all Werewolf Behemoth Visions and then acquire the Werewolf Behemoth Verse.
Molten Measures
- Acquire all Iron Atronach Visions and then acquire the Iron Atronach Verse.
Battle Ready
- Acquire 5 Offensive Verses or Visions.
Armed Onslaught
- Acquire 25 Offensive Verses or Visions.
Mora's Onslaught
- Acquire 75 Offensive Verses or Visions.
A Study Shield
- Acquire 5 Defensive Verses or Visions.
Forceful Fortifications
- Acquire 25 Defensive Verses or Visions.
Under Mora's Protection
- Acquire 75 Defensive Verses or Visions.
Studying Up
- Acquire 5 Utility Verses or Visions.
Unorthodox Approach
- Acquire 25 Utility Verses or Visions.
Power Practicum
- Acquire 75 Utility Verses or Visions.
Archive's Most Adored
- Encounter all the factions within the Endless Archive.
Heavy Hitter
- Defeat 1,000 Maligraphies within the Endless Archive Stages.
Monster Mercenary
- Defeat 2,000 Maligraphies within the Endless Archive Stages.
Fortune's Soldier
- Defeat 5,000 Maligraphies within the Endless Archive Stages.
Fabled Foil
- Defeat 500 Fabled in the Endless Archive.
Proof of Ability
- Defeat 1 Boss in the Endless Archive during the first Arc.
Endless Endurance
- Defeat 50 Bosses in the Endless Archive within the first Arc.
Running the Gauntlet
- Defeat 100 Bosses in the Endless Archive within the first Arc.
Back for Seconds
- Defeat 1 Boss or Marauder in the Endless Archive within the second Arc.
Boss Basher
- Defeat 30 Bosses and Marauders in the Endless Archive within the second Arc.
Watch Them Fall
- Defeat 50 Bosses and Marauders in the Endless Archive within the second Arc.
Still Standing
- Defeat 1 Boss or Marauder in the Endless Archive within the third Arc.
Decisive Dispatch
- Defeat 15 Bosses or Marauders in the Endless Archive within the third Arc.
Outstanding Onslaught
- Defeat 30 Bosses or Marauders in the Endless Archive within the third Arc.
Furious Fighter
- Defeat 1 Boss or Marauder in the Endless Archive within the fourth Arc.
Slaying the Hordes
- Defeat 10 Bosses and Marauders in the Endless Archive within the fourth Arc.
Endless Arc's End
- Defeat 20 Bosses or Marauders in the Endless Archive within the fourth Arc.
Endless Archive Vanquisher
- Defeat Tho'at Arcanum once.
You Again
- Defeat Tho'at Arcanum 10 times.
Replicable Results
- Defeat Tho'at Arcanum 50 times.
The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:
- Head Marking: Mirrorscribe Face Markings
Destined Dungeoneer
- Complete 150 Stages at or above Arc 2.
Arcing Onward
- Reach Arc 4.
The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:
- Dye: Arc Master Moss
Word Waltzer
- Complete all quests related to the Destozuno's Library optional content.
Hidden Prowess
- Complete all difficulties related to the Theater of War optional content.
Ghostlight Gatherer
- Complete all difficulties of the Echoing Den optional content.
Kidding Around
- Complete all difficulties related to the Haefal's Butchery optional content.
Mind over Magick
- Complete all difficulties related to the Treacherous Crossing optional content.
Eye See You!
- Complete all difficulties related to the Filer's Wing optional content.
Pilfered Pilfer
- Kill Gw the Pilferer 5 times.
This concludes our guide to the Endless Archive achievements and their rewards in The Elder Scrolls Online. Interested readers can check out the guide to accessing this dungeon here.