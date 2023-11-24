All The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive achievements and rewards, explained

The Endless Archive is the latest roguelike dungeon introduced to The Elder Scrolls Online. In this dungeon, you will battle numerous enemies and bosses curated from every battle content in the title, all of whom are random, apart from the final boss of each Arc. Defeating the final one will end an Arc and restart the loop, progressively increasing the difficulty the further you explore.

You can earn the Archival Fortune currency in the Endless Archive and use it to purchase countless goodies at various merchants within the dungeon. However, some rewards are exclusive to specific achievements in this game mode.

Let's look at all the Endless Archive achievements and their rewards in The Elder Scrolls Online.

The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive achievements and rewards

1) General Achievements

Expand Tweet

Endless Archive Challenger

Complete various meta achievements inside Endless Archive.

Here are the meta achievements:

Endlessly Versed

Attentive Eye

Leading the Charge

Arcing Onward

Endless Archive Conqueror

No Book Left Unread

The following are the rewards for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Title: The Unending

Body Marking: Mirrorscribe Body Markings

Endlessly Versed

Complete all of the unique Verses achievements.

Here are the Verses achievements:

I Crave Violence

You Can't Touch Me

Viable and Versatile

The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Memento: Summoned Booknado

Attentive Eye

Complete all of the unique Vision achievements.

Here are the Vision achievements:

Visions of Violence

Endless Defender

Seeing the Big Picture

The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Memento: Malkhest's Accursed Mirror

Leading the Charge

Complete all of the Defeat Cycle Boss achievements in the Endless Archive.

Here are the Defeat Cycle Boss achievements:

Running the Gauntlet

Watch Them Fall

Outstanding Onslaught

Endless Arc's End

The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Memento: Butcher Haefal's Accursed Knife

No Book Left Unread

Complete all Endless Archive Optional Achievements.

Here are the Optional achievements:

Word Waltzer

Hidden Prowess

Ghostlight Gatherer

Kidding Around

Mind over Magick

Eye See You!

Pilfered Pilfer

The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Title: The Well-Versed

Going Solo

Complete 3 Stages without the aid of a companion or other player.

Who Needs Friends?

Complete 15 Stages without the aid of a companion or other player.

Me, Myself, and I

Complete 60 stages without the aid of a companion or other player.

A Little Help Never Hurt

Complete 3 Stages with a companion.

Companionable Combatant

Complete 15 Stages with a companion.

Companion Champion

Complete 60 stages with a companion.

A Stage for Two

Complete 3 Stages with another player.

Endless Camaraderie

Complete 15 Stages with another player.

Friends for Life

Complete 60 stages with another player.

Once More, Please

Complete the Replication Elimination daily quest 10 times.

First Splurge!

Spend 1,000 Archival Fortunes.

It's an Investment

Spend 10,000 Archival Fortunes.

Fortune's Flush

Spend 100,000 Archival Fortunes.

Favorite Customer

Purchase all collectibles from the Endless Archive Merchants.

Ichor Most Malevolent

Acquire and use 50 Maligraphic Ichors.

The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Mount: Maligraphic Mount

Scheming Skeevers

Acquire and use 25 Disgusting Spoils.

The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Non-Combat Pet: Maligraphic Skeever

Peer Into the Mirror Maze

Acquire and use 20 Unreliable Archive Maps.

The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Head Marking: Shattered Mirror Maze Face Marks

Walk Through the Mirror Maze

Acquire and use 20 Erroneous Archive Maps.

The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Body Marking: Mirrorscribe Body Markings

2) Tales of Tribute Achievements

Expand Tweet

Pact with the Inevitable Knower

Collect the Hermaeus Mora Tales of Tribute deck.

Fathomed the Fathomless

Collect the upgraded cards from the Hermaeus Mora deck in Tales of Tribute.

Tentacles in Every Tavern

Use Hermaeus Mora's Patron power to acquire a card from the Tavern 10 times in match-made Tales of Tribute games.

Metrand Met his Match

Defeat Tribute Master Metrand in a game of Tribute.

3) Exploration Achievements

Endless Archive Conqueror

Defeat the final evolution of Tho'at Replicanum.

The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Title: Inkslayer

Knock 'em Down a Peg

Defeat one of the Marauders.

Marauder Slaughter

Encounter and defeat all the Marauders.

I Crave Violence

Acquire 16 specific and unique Offensive Verses.

You Can't Touch Me

Acquire 16 specific and unique Defensive Verses.

Viable and Versatile

Acquire 11 specific and unique Utility Verses.

Visions of Violence

Acquire 16 specific and unique Offensive Visions.

Endless Defender

Acquire 16 specific and unique Defensive Visions.

Seeing the Big Picture

Acquire 15 specific and unique Utility Visions.

Keeping It Cool

Acquire all Ice Avatar Visions and then acquire the Ice Avatar Verse.

Howling with Rage

Acquire all Werewolf Behemoth Visions and then acquire the Werewolf Behemoth Verse.

Molten Measures

Acquire all Iron Atronach Visions and then acquire the Iron Atronach Verse.

Battle Ready

Acquire 5 Offensive Verses or Visions.

Armed Onslaught

Acquire 25 Offensive Verses or Visions.

Mora's Onslaught

Acquire 75 Offensive Verses or Visions.

A Study Shield

Acquire 5 Defensive Verses or Visions.

Forceful Fortifications

Acquire 25 Defensive Verses or Visions.

Under Mora's Protection

Acquire 75 Defensive Verses or Visions.

Studying Up

Acquire 5 Utility Verses or Visions.

Unorthodox Approach

Acquire 25 Utility Verses or Visions.

Power Practicum

Acquire 75 Utility Verses or Visions.

Archive's Most Adored

Encounter all the factions within the Endless Archive.

Heavy Hitter

Defeat 1,000 Maligraphies within the Endless Archive Stages.

Monster Mercenary

Defeat 2,000 Maligraphies within the Endless Archive Stages.

Fortune's Soldier

Defeat 5,000 Maligraphies within the Endless Archive Stages.

Fabled Foil

Defeat 500 Fabled in the Endless Archive.

Proof of Ability

Defeat 1 Boss in the Endless Archive during the first Arc.

Endless Endurance

Defeat 50 Bosses in the Endless Archive within the first Arc.

Running the Gauntlet

Defeat 100 Bosses in the Endless Archive within the first Arc.

Back for Seconds

Defeat 1 Boss or Marauder in the Endless Archive within the second Arc.

Boss Basher

Defeat 30 Bosses and Marauders in the Endless Archive within the second Arc.

Watch Them Fall

Defeat 50 Bosses and Marauders in the Endless Archive within the second Arc.

Still Standing

Defeat 1 Boss or Marauder in the Endless Archive within the third Arc.

Decisive Dispatch

Defeat 15 Bosses or Marauders in the Endless Archive within the third Arc.

Outstanding Onslaught

Defeat 30 Bosses or Marauders in the Endless Archive within the third Arc.

Furious Fighter

Defeat 1 Boss or Marauder in the Endless Archive within the fourth Arc.

Slaying the Hordes

Defeat 10 Bosses and Marauders in the Endless Archive within the fourth Arc.

Endless Arc's End

Defeat 20 Bosses or Marauders in the Endless Archive within the fourth Arc.

Endless Archive Vanquisher

Defeat Tho'at Arcanum once.

You Again

Defeat Tho'at Arcanum 10 times.

Replicable Results

Defeat Tho'at Arcanum 50 times.

The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Head Marking: Mirrorscribe Face Markings

Destined Dungeoneer

Complete 150 Stages at or above Arc 2.

Arcing Onward

Reach Arc 4.

The following is the reward for this achievement in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Dye: Arc Master Moss

Word Waltzer

Complete all quests related to the Destozuno's Library optional content.

Hidden Prowess

Complete all difficulties related to the Theater of War optional content.

Ghostlight Gatherer

Complete all difficulties of the Echoing Den optional content.

Kidding Around

Complete all difficulties related to the Haefal's Butchery optional content.

Mind over Magick

Complete all difficulties related to the Treacherous Crossing optional content.

Eye See You!

Complete all difficulties related to the Filer's Wing optional content.

Pilfered Pilfer

Kill Gw the Pilferer 5 times.

This concludes our guide to the Endless Archive achievements and their rewards in The Elder Scrolls Online. Interested readers can check out the guide to accessing this dungeon here.