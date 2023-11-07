All trials that can be fought solo in Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 is a long journey where the Warrior of Light embarks upon a voyage across the vast continent of Eorzea and sometimes even to other planets and alternate dimensions. Here, players encounter many allies and face world-ending threats together. It is a riveting experience culminating in marvellous battles tugging at the heartstrings of many adventurers.

The major battles in the storyline are a spectacle presented as trials where eight heroes unify their strength to challenge these formidable adversaries. However, with the level and power scaling of different jobs, trials released in the first few expansions can be beaten solo by veteran players.

So, here are the trials that can be fought solo in Final Fantasy 14.

Trials in Final Fantasy 14 which can be completed solo

Expand Tweet

There are four expansions in Final Fantasy 14, excluding A Realm Reborn, which is the base game. Each expansion adds a variety of new trial bosses within the main storyline and side quest series, ranging from seven to eight trials per expansion.

The following are the major expansions in Final Fantasy 14:

A Realm Reborn

Heavensward expansion

Stormblood expansion

Shadowbringers expansion

Endwalker expansion

A Realm Reborn trials

Expand Tweet

In Realm Reborn, there are eight high-end trials, which are extremely difficult versions of bosses from the main storyline. Any player character from level 60 onwards can defeat these level 50 bosses, as they don't pose much of a threat due to simple mechanics.

Here are the extreme trials that can be beaten solo in A Realm Reborn:

The Minstrel's Ballad: Ultima's Bane

The Howling Eye

The Navel

The Bowl of Embers

Thornmarch

The Whorleater

The Striking Tree

The Akh Afah Amphitheatre

Heavensward trials

Expand Tweet

The Heavensward trials are more complex than the ones in Realm Reborn and can pose more of a threat. However, it's possible to fight these bosses solo from level 70 onwards.

Here are the extreme trials that can be beaten solo in Heavensward expansion:

The Limitless Blue

Thok ast Thok

The Minstrel's Ballad: Thordan's Reign

Containment Bay S1T7

The Minstrel's Ballad: Nidhogg's Rage

Containment Bay P1T6

Containment Bay Z1T9

Stormblood trials

Expand Tweet

The Stormblood expansion in Final Fantasy 14 amps up the difficulty of these bosses with unique mechanics requiring group synergy. The key to victory against these bosses is to survive their big-impacting abilities. It can be achieved with higher item-level gear and player character from level 80 onwards.

Here are the extreme trials that can be beaten solo in Stormblood expansion:

The Pool of Tribute

Emanation

The Minstrel's Ballad: Shinryu's Domain

The Jade Stoa

The Minstrel's Ballad: Tsukuyomi's Pain

The Great Hunt

Hells' Kier

The Wreath of Snakes

The Shadowbringer trials in Final Fantasy 14 are currently too difficult for players capped at level 90 with the highest item-level gear available. Their evolving complexity and damage output make it impossible to survive the incoming onslaught. The increased level cap with the upcoming Dawntrail expansion might make it doable solo.