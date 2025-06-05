All upcoming Artifact perks with Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate launch

New Artifact perks for Destiny 2's The Edge of Fate launch have been revealed, as many content creators got hold of the creator servers. Aside from the new Exotic gear pieces, Legendary weapons, and a bit of story gameplay, the community now has access to the upcoming Artifact perks as well. All of these perks will shape up the meta from July.

Ad

This article lists all the upcoming perks from the "Implement of Curiosity" Artifact in The Edge of Fate and the new season.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate Artifact perks

The Implement of Curiosity Artifact in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of perks confirmed with the new expansion launch and the first season in The Edge of Fate:

Ad

Trending

Column 1 (Self-explanatory):

Anti-Barrier Scout and Pulse Rifle.

Unstoppable Sidearm and Hand Cannon.

Unstoppable Sniper Rifle.

Overload Shotgun.

Overload Auto Rifle and SMG.

Column 2:

Flame, Fiber, and Freeze: Combine Solar/Strand and Solar/Stasis Siphon mods into one.

Combine Solar/Strand and Solar/Stasis Siphon mods into one. Diviner's Discount: All Scavenger mods are discounted.

All Scavenger mods are discounted. One with Frost: While Frost Armor buff is active, Stasis weapons get increased reload speed and Stability.

While Frost Armor buff is active, Stasis weapons get increased reload speed and Stability. Tightly Woven: While Woven Mail is active, gain increased super and grenade stats.

While Woven Mail is active, gain increased super and grenade stats. Rapid Precision Rifling: Rapid precision hits and final blows with Scout Rifles grant them increased reload and reduced incoming flinch.

Ad

Column 3:

Fever and Chill: Rapid precision hits with Solar weapon grants Radiant, and rapid precision hits with Stasis weapons grant Frost Armor.

Rapid precision hits with Solar weapon grants Radiant, and rapid precision hits with Stasis weapons grant Frost Armor. Elemental Benevolence: Granting allies an elemental buff grants class ability energy.

Granting allies an elemental buff grants class ability energy. Frost Renewal: While having Frost Armor buff, getting critical damage will send out a freezing burst that can freeze enemies and grant Frost Armor to nearby targets.

While having Frost Armor buff, getting critical damage will send out a freezing burst that can freeze enemies and grant Frost Armor to nearby targets. Reciprocal Draw: Rapid non-Sidearm final blows grant sidearms a period of increased damage for a short time.

Rapid non-Sidearm final blows grant sidearms a period of increased damage for a short time. Refresh Threads: Picking up elemental pickups matching with subclass element or Tangle while you have Strand super grants energy to the least charged ability.

Ad

Column 4:

Threaded Blast: Destroying a Tangle with Strand damage increases the radius of the explosion and its damage.

Destroying a Tangle with Strand damage increases the radius of the explosion and its damage. Cauterized Darkness: Stasis or Strand debuffed non-boss combatants take increased Solar damage from all sources.

Stasis or Strand debuffed non-boss combatants take increased Solar damage from all sources. Elemental Daze: Stunning a Champion with an elemental weapon creates an elemental-aligned explosion, applying a matching elemental debuff to them and nearby targets.

Stunning a Champion with an elemental weapon creates an elemental-aligned explosion, applying a matching elemental debuff to them and nearby targets. Shoulder to Shoulder: Dealing sustained precision damage against combatants while near two or more allies grants you damage resistance.

Dealing sustained precision damage against combatants while near two or more allies grants you damage resistance. Elemental Coalescence: Defeating targets has the chance to create an elemental pickup matching your equipped Solar element.

Ad

Column 5:

Radiant Shrapnel: Dealing sustained weapon damage while Radiant or defeating Scorched enemies with a weapon causes the target to release Solar projectiles that deal damage and Scorch on impact.

Dealing sustained weapon damage while Radiant or defeating Scorched enemies with a weapon causes the target to release Solar projectiles that deal damage and Scorch on impact. Shieldcrush: While you have Woven Mail, DFrost Armor, or a Void overshield, your melee recharges faster and deals increased damage. While you are amplified and Radiant, your Grenade recharges faster and deals increased damage.

While you have Woven Mail, DFrost Armor, or a Void overshield, your melee recharges faster and deals increased damage. While you are amplified and Radiant, your Grenade recharges faster and deals increased damage. Elemental Overdrive: Picking up an elemental pickup or Tangle grants increased damage to weapons of the same element.

Picking up an elemental pickup or Tangle grants increased damage to weapons of the same element. Tangled Web: Creating a Tangle by defeating a Strand-debuffed target suspends nearby combatants.

Creating a Tangle by defeating a Strand-debuffed target suspends nearby combatants. Frigid Glare: While Frost Armor is active, the Stasis precision final blows cause combatants to release a freezing burst.

Ad

Read our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More