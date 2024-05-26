Ark Survival Ascended: All Water vein locations in Scorched Earth

The Scorched Earth expansion, Ark Survival Ascended's iconic desert map, comes with treacherous badlands, sandstorms, Oasis, and water veins. As one would expect of these vast dunes, water becomes a rarer and more important resource when you're exploring Scorched Earth.

Thankfully, what we have here will solve your water crises once and for all. This article will go over the approximate coordinates for all known water vein locations of Scorched Earth in Ark Survival Ascended.

All Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth water vein locations

Scorched Earth resource map for water veins (Image via Ark wiki)

Here are all the approximate coordinates for water veins in the Scorched Earth map:

lat 12.4, lon 10.6

lat 10.2, lon 39.4

lat 11.4, lon 46.4

lat 10.2, lon 48.9

lat 10.1, lon 84.8

lat 23.5, lon 38.5

lat 21.1, lon 46.7

lat 22.4, lon 46.5

lat 25.4, lon 43.8

lat 32.6, lon 48.4

lat 33.2, lon 80.7

lat 35.2, lon 83.4

lat 40,0, lon 42.3

lat 44.2, lon 40.1

lat 47.1, lon 68,9

lat 54.8, lon 12.6

lat 53.6, lon 31.0

lat 52.6, lon 44.5

lat 46.8, lon 69.0

lat 51.5, lon 64.6

lat 56.9, lon 70.3

lat 54.3, lon 38.6

lat 52.7, lon 48.3

lat 53.4, lon 46.9

lat 56.7, lon 40.2

lat 62.6, lon 30.1

lat 65.5, lon 43.8

lat 63.7, lon 47.0

lat 62,7, lon 50.6

lat 64.9, lon 51.6

lat 66.5, lon 56.6

lat 66.9, lon 70.0

lat 71.1, lon 57.2

lat 70.0, lon 59.4

lat 69.9, lon 61.3

lat 74.7, lon 55.6

lat 77.5, lon 58.2

lat 72.1, lon 78.7

lat 72.0, lon 82.3

lat 69.8, lon 88.6

lat 84.5, lon 37.2

lat 86.6, lon 51.2

lat 84.5, lon 72.3

Disclaimer: All of these are approximate coordinates, and the water veins' actual positions on the map's outskirts may vary.

For locating other materials necessary for surviving in the desert, check out our complete resource map of Scorched Earth.

How to use water veins in Scorched Earth?

Upon finding a water vein, you can press interact (default keybind 'E' on Windows) to chug some water and gain its benefits.

However, to fully utilize these coordinates, you should place your beginner base near water veins. They contain a limited amount of water at a time, but they also refill on their own gradually. To correctly tap into this system, you can place water wells on water veins in Scorched Earth to turn them into a far more fruitful source of water.

Read more: Useful tips for Scorched Earth in Ark Survival Ascended

