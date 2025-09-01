ARK Survival Ascended devs are "heads-down" in porting Valguero map, Wildcard reassures

ARK Survival Ascended's Valguero map has been on the community's wishlist for a very long time. While development has been slow, the devs over at Wildcard have reassured that things are on track, and the map will soon be added. This is what they had to say:
"This year, our team is heads-down finishing Valguero Ascended and Lost Colony, which means we won’t be able to host our usual Extra Life livestream on Game Day."
While the Extra Life livestream may have been cancelled, at least we know that work on Valguero Ascended, and Lost Colony is actively being worked on. However, there's still some doubt in mind, given how things are progressing. Here's more on the topic at hand.
ARK Survival Ascended Valguero delayed again
If we take into consideration the Roadmap for ARK: Survival Ascended, Valguero should have been out in August 2025. The month has come and gone, and with development still underway, it's doubtful that we'll see a 2025 release. This is alarming as it suggests that the development speed has slowed down.
Or perhaps this is just a case of deadlines being missed due to unforeseen technical hiccups. Maybe the shift to UE5.5 took longer than expected, and this could be a contributing factor, but it still stands that development will take longer than initially expected.
Nevertheless, the Valguero DLC will be intriguing as it will contain free content such as the new Grand Map, Community-voted Creature Megaraptor, and Paid Content: A Fantastic Tame. As for the timeline, there's nothing set in stone, which means we could see a release by the end of 2025 or maybe early 2026; there's no telling at the moment.
All we can say with absolute certainty is that the developers are actively working on things, and hopefully, it'll be polished enough to release soon. If nothing else, the new content is worth looking forward to, granted it delivers on all key points.
