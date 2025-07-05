ARK Survival Ascended: Fastest way to raise baby dinos

Bison is one of the latest additions to Ark Survival Ascended’s Ragnarok Expansion. They are some of the earliest creatures you can encounter on the map and are quite useful once tamed. The highlight, however, is the Bison milk, which can be fed to any baby dinosaur to speed up the raising process.

Ad

While it’s unclear if the process is intended or a bug, this guide will show you how to turn a baby dinosaur into a mature one within hours.

Prerequisite for raising baby dinos fast in ARK Survival Ascended

Bring as many female bison as possible (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Before we begin, you will need a few things to make the entire process work:

Ad

Trending

One male Bison

Multiple female Bison

One Ice Wyvern

One Cryopod

One baby (juvenile) dinosaur you want to raise

The female Bison will start producing milk as soon as there is a baby Bison in proximity. Store the milk inside Ice Wyvern’s inventory to prevent it from going bad. This is also where having more female Bison will be beneficial, as you won’t need to milk them more than two or three times.

Ad

In the single-player mode, a Bison can be milked every 15 minutes. During the downtime between each round of miking, put the baby Bison inside the Cryopod to prevent it from maturing.

Once you have the Ice Wyvern inventory filled, the dino-raising setup is ready, and you can bring out the baby dinosaur you want to raise.

How to raise baby dinos fast in ARK Survival Ascended

Raising dinos may have become easier (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Use the Bison milk to feed the juvenile dinosaur you want to raise. Feeding the baby each time will increase the Maturation progress bar by 10%, but with the current Summer Bash 2x buff, the bar will progress by double the amount.

Ad

Once the baby reaches the adolescent phase, freeze it inside the Cryopod once and then bring it back outside. This will start a new imprint process. If the required task is something other than Bison milk, you must complete it and repeat the process of putting the dino in the Cryopod until you get the milk requirement.

During the adolescent phase, each time you complete a task, you must perform the Cryopod trick. While the chance of getting Bison milk is random, the entire process is a lot faster than waiting for your dinos to mature naturally.

Ad

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More