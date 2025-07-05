ARK Survival Ascended Ragnarok: Nunatak boss guide

ARK Survival Ascended recently brought back a reworked Ragnarok map, which added a lot of new content, including a new boss fight. The map was gone for a while, and a lot has changed in the power dynamic. Previous bosses of the Ragnarok Arena, “Dragon and Manticore,” have been defeated by the new Alpha Wyvern, Nunatak.

The previous boss fight before the rework itself was quite challenging, so don’t expect someone who defeated two bosses to go easy on you. This guide will help you prepare for the new boss fight.

All you need to know about Nunatak in ARK Survival Ascended Ragnarok

Nunatak is an Ice Wyvern widely considered one of the weakest of all Wyvern types in the game. The damage done by an Ice Wyvern isn’t the best, and the Frost Breath attack is only good enough for slowing enemies.

You will face many Iceworms during boss fight (Image via Studio Wildcard)

However, Nunatak isn’t the same as other Ice Wyverns. Apart from being much larger and stronger, he engages in guerrilla warfare and can summon several Ice Worms during the fight. These pesky worms boast high health and constantly spawn throughout the fight.

While fighting them, the boss will shower you with frost breath and slow down your attacks, making the fight more difficult. Even if you survive the worm onslaught, Nunatak has 1.2 million health and is flying around the arena most of the time.

Before you fight the boss, here’s what you need to know about the attack pattern:

Frost Breath: Standard frost breath attack that will deal low damage but slow you down to make an easy target for Iceworms.

Standard frost breath attack that will deal low damage but slow you down to make an easy target for Iceworms. Spike attack: Occasionally, Nunatak will also rain his spikes upon you and your infantry while flying around the arena.

Occasionally, Nunatak will also rain his spikes upon you and your infantry while flying around the arena. Iceworm spawn: A group of Iceworms will constantly spawn throughout the arena to attack you and your dinosaurs.

A group of Iceworms will constantly spawn throughout the arena to attack you and your dinosaurs. Bite: The boss will land in the arena to confront you directly and use its bite attack to deal damage. This is also your only opportunity to deal damage.

Here's what you need to enter Nunatak's arena in ARK Survival Ascended:

Artifact of the Clever x 1

Artifact of the Cunning x 1

Artifact of the Devious x 1

Artifact of the Devourer x 1

Artifact of the Hunter x 1

Artifact of the Immune x 1

Artifact of the Massive x 1

Artifact of the Pack x 1

Artifact of the Skylord x 1

Artifact of the Strong x 1

Argentavis Talon x 25

Basilosaurus Blubber x 25

Megalania Toxin x 25

Megalodon Tooth x 25

Sarcosuchus Skin x 25

Sauropod Vertebra x 25

Spinosaurus Sail x 25

Thylacoleo Hook-Claw x 25

Titanoboa Venom x 25

Tusoteuthis Tentacle x 25

How to defeat Nunatak

Confronting Nunatak (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Nunatak boss fight is no joke, and there’s a good chance you’ll lose multiple times. However, a good balance of dinosaurs can help you take down the final boss. Here are the recommended creatures for the fight:

Therizinosaur: These will be your largest infantry, who will deal a decent amount of damage and tank Iceworm attacks early on. Picking T-Rex may seem like the obvious choice, but Therizinosaur can handle the cold better and is as ferocious as the Rex when it comes to fighting.

These will be your largest infantry, who will deal a decent amount of damage and tank Iceworm attacks early on. Picking T-Rex may seem like the obvious choice, but Therizinosaur can handle the cold better and is as ferocious as the Rex when it comes to fighting. Daeodon: These will be your support troops, who will provide healing for others between the waves of Iceworm attacks. The Therizinosaur will benefit the most as they are a little light on the health department.

These will be your support troops, who will provide healing for others between the waves of Iceworm attacks. The Therizinosaur will benefit the most as they are a little light on the health department. Pyromane: Bringing Pyromane isn’t necessary, but a good sound choice as they can quickly deal with the Iceworms, which will give you more time to breathe and heal between waves.

Bringing Pyromane isn’t necessary, but a good sound choice as they can quickly deal with the Iceworms, which will give you more time to breathe and heal between waves. Yutyrannus: If it comes down to an endurance fight, Nunatak will most likely win. Yutyrannus can provide a damage boss to all of your troops, which can come in clutch each time the boss lands for the DPS phase.

If it comes down to an endurance fight, Nunatak will most likely win. Yutyrannus can provide a damage boss to all of your troops, which can come in clutch each time the boss lands for the DPS phase. Deinosuchus: Speaking of the boss landing, the Deinosuchus’ Gigabite is also very effective against Nunatak. A successful bite across each DPS phase will apply the Fracture debuff on the boss.

With your troops prepared, all that’s left is proper positioning. Having the wrong troop eliminated can lead to defeat. That’s why it’s better to command your dinosaurs according to the role they will perform.

Keeping the Therizinosaur in front to distract the enemies and their attention away from the healers is important. At the same time, try to ambush the Iceworms using Pyromane and buff everyone using Yutyrannus’ roar.

