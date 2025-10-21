Ark Survival Ascended: Valguero hidden Oil cave location

Oil is among the most useful resources in Ark Survival Ascended. The good thing is, there’s plenty to find across Valguero. To mine it, you’ll need to locate a vein and set up pumps. However, you won't have the resources for it early on, leaving you with the only option to break rocks. And the best place to do that is the hidden Oil cave, which returns with Valguero Ascended.

It’s a large cave filled with rocks containing crude oil that will cover all your basic needs for days to come, and this guide will show you where to find it.

Where to find the hidden Oil cave in Ark Survival Ascended: Valguero

The entrance to the oil cave can be hard to spot (Image via YouTube @JonnaX || Studio Wildcard)

The coordinates for the entrance to the hidden Oil cave in Valguero are (49, 19.5). To locate the spot, open your map and find three small lakes on the left side of the map. The one connected to the larger lake in the middle of the map is the one you need to head towards.

After reaching the lake, look for a large mountain nearby that will have a small entrance leading into the oil cave. Having a flying tame is the easiest way to locate and reach the cave. The rework of the map did make the entrance a little larger, so it should be easier to spot, but if you don’t, look for a triangular rock formation at the base of the mountain.

After finding the cave, you'll never run out of Oil in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

If you’ve visited the cave in the previous game, you’ll notice that the lighting inside is much better, which helps in spotting Oil veins more easily. However, the things you should be looking for are the rocks.

There’s a lot of Oil inside those dark pieces of rock, and you can get started with a basic pickaxe. However, using a metal one will yield much better results and can be cost-efficient if you’re just getting started.

As mentioned, Oil has several uses in the game when it comes to crafting, including Cryopod and Fabricator. Additionally, you can refine it to create gasoline for your Motorboat or Industrial equipment. When stored alongside Sparkpowder and Cooked Meat, it will create Cooked Meat Jerky, which lasts way longer than regular edible.

