  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Ark Survival Ascended: Valguero hidden Oil cave location

Ark Survival Ascended: Valguero hidden Oil cave location

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Modified Oct 21, 2025 16:37 GMT
The hidden Oil cave in the Valguero Ascended map has also QoL changes (Image via Studio Wildcard)
The hidden Oil cave in the Valguero Ascended map has also QoL changes (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Oil is among the most useful resources in Ark Survival Ascended. The good thing is, there’s plenty to find across Valguero. To mine it, you’ll need to locate a vein and set up pumps. However, you won't have the resources for it early on, leaving you with the only option to break rocks. And the best place to do that is the hidden Oil cave, which returns with Valguero Ascended.

Ad

It’s a large cave filled with rocks containing crude oil that will cover all your basic needs for days to come, and this guide will show you where to find it.

Where to find the hidden Oil cave in Ark Survival Ascended: Valguero

The entrance to the oil cave can be hard to spot (Image via YouTube @JonnaX || Studio Wildcard)
The entrance to the oil cave can be hard to spot (Image via YouTube @JonnaX || Studio Wildcard)

The coordinates for the entrance to the hidden Oil cave in Valguero are (49, 19.5). To locate the spot, open your map and find three small lakes on the left side of the map. The one connected to the larger lake in the middle of the map is the one you need to head towards.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After reaching the lake, look for a large mountain nearby that will have a small entrance leading into the oil cave. Having a flying tame is the easiest way to locate and reach the cave. The rework of the map did make the entrance a little larger, so it should be easier to spot, but if you don’t, look for a triangular rock formation at the base of the mountain.

Ad
After finding the cave, you&#039;ll never run out of Oil in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)
After finding the cave, you'll never run out of Oil in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

If you’ve visited the cave in the previous game, you’ll notice that the lighting inside is much better, which helps in spotting Oil veins more easily. However, the things you should be looking for are the rocks.

Ad

There’s a lot of Oil inside those dark pieces of rock, and you can get started with a basic pickaxe. However, using a metal one will yield much better results and can be cost-efficient if you’re just getting started.

Also check out: All Valguero Beaver Dam locations

As mentioned, Oil has several uses in the game when it comes to crafting, including Cryopod and Fabricator. Additionally, you can refine it to create gasoline for your Motorboat or Industrial equipment. When stored alongside Sparkpowder and Cooked Meat, it will create Cooked Meat Jerky, which lasts way longer than regular edible.

Ad

Check out other related guides and features:

About the author
Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Twitter icon

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mayank Singh Rathour
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications