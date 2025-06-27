Armor 'archetypes' announced for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Legendary armor pieces in Destiny 2 will be getting their archetypes. This will allow each armor to drop with its own stat spike, leading players to identify the type of armor they want for their build. Since the entire stat system is being reworked, it will heavily impact how each gear works around them. Since every armor used to define how much a stat a player could roll, Bungie kept the overall interaction the same.
This adds more incentives for someone to go after armor pieces in the new expansion.
Readers will find details regarding each archetype for the Legendary armor pieces below.
New armor archetypes in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate
Alongside the new tiering system for armor pieces getting implemented in the core sandbox, each Legendary armor will receive the following archetypes:
- Paragon: Super primary, Melee secondary
- Grenadier: Grenade primary, Super secondary
- Specialist: Class primary, Weapons secondary
- Brawler: Melee primary, Health secondary
- Bulwark: Health primary, Class secondary
- Gunner: Weapons primary, Grenade secondary
Each of these armor types will prioritize a certain stat to have a spike, based on their names. As mentioned in the list above, a "Grenadier" archetype of armor piece will have the most stat spike for Grenades, followed by Super. For Bulwark, it would be Health, then Class, and so on.
Here's what the developers have stated officially regarding the upcoming archetypes for armor:
"Each Armor 3.0 drop has a randomly selected armor archetype. Each of the six available archetypes are themed around a specific playstyle and determine the two highest stats on each piece of armor. Each piece of armor will also roll with a tertiary (or lowest) stat randomly selected from the remaining four stats."
Note that the drop rates for any specific type of armor can be tweaked further with Ghost mods, much like it has always been the case until now. Hence, if a player wants a Grenadier piece to drop, they can do so by equipping a mod, running activities, or focusing on pieces from vendors.
