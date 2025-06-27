  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Armor 'archetypes' announced for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Armor 'archetypes' announced for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Jun 27, 2025 14:29 GMT
Leg armor with Super archetype (Image via Bungie)
Leg armor with Super archetype (Image via Bungie)

Legendary armor pieces in Destiny 2 will be getting their archetypes. This will allow each armor to drop with its own stat spike, leading players to identify the type of armor they want for their build. Since the entire stat system is being reworked, it will heavily impact how each gear works around them. Since every armor used to define how much a stat a player could roll, Bungie kept the overall interaction the same.

Ad

This adds more incentives for someone to go after armor pieces in the new expansion.

Readers will find details regarding each archetype for the Legendary armor pieces below.

New armor archetypes in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Alongside the new tiering system for armor pieces getting implemented in the core sandbox, each Legendary armor will receive the following archetypes:

  • Paragon: Super primary, Melee secondary
  • Grenadier: Grenade primary, Super secondary
  • Specialist: Class primary, Weapons secondary
  • Brawler: Melee primary, Health secondary
  • Bulwark: Health primary, Class secondary
  • Gunner: Weapons primary, Grenade secondary
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Each of these armor types will prioritize a certain stat to have a spike, based on their names. As mentioned in the list above, a "Grenadier" archetype of armor piece will have the most stat spike for Grenades, followed by Super. For Bulwark, it would be Health, then Class, and so on.

Ad

Here's what the developers have stated officially regarding the upcoming archetypes for armor:

"Each Armor 3.0 drop has a randomly selected armor archetype. Each of the six available archetypes are themed around a specific playstyle and determine the two highest stats on each piece of armor. Each piece of armor will also roll with a tertiary (or lowest) stat randomly selected from the remaining four stats."
Ad

Note that the drop rates for any specific type of armor can be tweaked further with Ghost mods, much like it has always been the case until now. Hence, if a player wants a Grenadier piece to drop, they can do so by equipping a mod, running activities, or focusing on pieces from vendors.

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

About the author
Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications