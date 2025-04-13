Best Diablo 3 solo classes, ranked

Diablo 3 is still a great game for solo class play — which is great, because the game doesn’t have quite the same population that Diablo 2 does. Every class by now has been tinkered with and pulled apart until there’s almost no data left. There’s no real wrong way to play each class, though there are metas with each season the game offers.

However, we’re looking at a more general, which class is the best to solo with in Diablo 3. We’re looking at overall power, and how many reliable builds they have at the top of the gameplay meta. We’re still in Season 34, which is a repeat of Season 27, so that is the primary data we’re using.

Which Diablo 3 classes are the best to solo with?

7) Witch Doctor

Witch Doctors are just no match for a good Necromancer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You’d think a pet class like Witch Doctor would be aces in Diablo 3 for solo class play, but sadly, you’d be wrong. It’s a second-rate Necromancer in almost every aspect. Less damage, less survivability, less high-quality gameplay. It’s slower at Greater Challenge Rifts, and most other content in the game.

I liked Witch Doctor, don’t get me wrong. It’s a decent, fun class with a memorable aesthetic. But it just doesn’t cut it compared to the other options on the table. There are classes that simply do it better right now.

6) Crusader

Crusaders are incredibly reliable and fun to play, if nothing else (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are quite a few powerful Crusader builds, don’t get me wrong. However, it only has one build that I can think of that could be a contender for top-tier, and that’s AoV Heaven’s Fury. It’s a satisfying, tanky class that is so great at dealing out tons of holy damage to smite the forces of evil.

It really just suffers from “not being as good” as some of the other melee classes in the game. Monk outstrips it in virtually every way. It’s a great solo class if you aren’t trying for fast times, or to progress at a particular pace.

5) Wizard

Wizards have plenty of options to harm enemies without ever getting near them (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As long as you aren’t getting hit by things in Diablo 3, Wizard is a fantastic class to solo with. It has a lot of really solid, incredibly strong AOE options, like Meteor, so with the right build and gear, you can smash a screen of enemies, and move on as if nothing happened. Plus, Wizard’s just fun to play!

I think the bottom of this list is a little on the close side, but I just think Wizard has more mobility and potential damage than say, Witch Doctor. I think Wizard might take a bit more skill than some of the classes beneath it, but it’s worth taking the time to play a spellcaster in Diablo 3 if you want to solo.

4) Barbarian

Barbarians are never a bad choice (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Barbarian’s always been in the middle for me in Diablo 3 as a solo class. It’s a class I have a lot of experience soloing with, for one thing. It’s strong, it’s dependable. I’m a fan of HOTA (Hammer of the Ancients) builds, and I even like Whirlwind builds. You can also go with Boulder Toss, if that’s what you’re into.

It’s incredibly hard to rank D3 classes, though. Most of them are pretty close together in terms of strength, and it really comes down to personal preference. I think that Barbarians are quite solid in melee, but I think one class has a bit more of an edge.

3) Monk

Monks and their brutal Wave of Light build are just a blast to play (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Monks are some of the undisputed kings of the current season, that’s for sure. Wave of Light is easily the best build for the class right now, but you can also go with Exploding Palm, or Raiment Generator, among other builds. The speed and melee power of Monk is undisputed, and they can also become relatively tanky.

The top three are frankly in kind of a dead heat for me. Monks aren’t quite as top-tier right now as they have been in the past, but that doesn’t mean you should count them out as an amazing solo Diablo 3 class.

2) Demon Hunter

What can I say? I like high-risk, high-reward gameplay (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Demon Hunter is ridiculous as a solo class in Diablo 3. If you’re going to do solo content and fancy yourself a skilled player, this is the class you’re almost certainly going to use. It deals the most damage out of any class in the game, it does it fast, and does it at an incredible distance. By the time your enemies have heard the sound of your shots, it’s too late.

The only downside to Demon Hunter, is I think it’s a more skill-based class. You really have to know your movement, positioning, and abilities quite well. Even a casual player do millions of damage, but the real skilled players take it just a step beyond.

1) Necromancer

What's better than a Necromancer? Two Necromancers! But this is a solo list, so the answer is 'nothing' (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

However, when it comes to Diablo games in general, whether it’s 2, 3, or 4, there’s one class that’s the best for soloing: Necromancer. You put a gigantic army in front of you, slap some AOE spells on the ground, and grab a snack while everything around you disintegrates into a fleshy puddle.

There are plenty of amazing Necromancer builds you can pick right now, too: LoD Death Nova, Rathma AotD, Inarius Death Nova, Trag’Oul Death Nova, Masquerade Bone Spear, LoD Corpse Explosion, just … so many options. Sure, a few of them revolve around Death Nova, but it’s a powerful pick!

It’s safe, powerful, and you don’t really have to worry about much when it comes to the forces of darkness.

