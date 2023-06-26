5 best Druid passives in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 allows its players to build their characters in several ways through the various skills that are present in the skill tree of each individual class. Picking the right options as you level up is important to have an optimized character that is capable of defeating even the strongest enemies in Sanctuary. Aside from their active skills and abilites, each class also has a number of passives that give them boosts, bonuses, and perks that run in the background.

Choosing the right passives that compliment your active abilites, especially your playstyle, is important in maximizing the effectiveness of various skills and abilities.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

What are the best Druid passives in Diablo 4?

Druids have plenty of things they can pull out from their bag of tricks. They can transform into a Werebear or a Werewolf, command minions, and summon the forces of nature to deal with enemies.

The Druid has plenty of active skills, which means they need to be mindful of the right time to cast them, the respective cooldowns of these skills, and the appropriate time to use each one. As such, having passives that run in the background and don't require as much attention when being used greatly benefits this class. Here are the best passives for Druids in Diablo 4:

5) Iron Fur

For Druids who like to make use of the Werebear transformation, this passive ability is a great bonus that improves their defense. Iron Fur grants you damage reduction while in Werebear form and for a few seconds afterwards.

Using your Werebear transformation abilities is perfect when you need a sudden boost in defense when taking on tough, hard-hitting enemies in Diablo 4. Timing your transformation at the right time when you have Iron Fur as one of your passives will ensure you can survive even the toughest encounters.

4) Circle of Life

Druids are frontline fighters who will receive enemies' attention and take damage all the time. Because of this, they can often find themselves in need of healing. The passive ability Circle of Life grants healing when you use Nature Magic Skills that consume Spirit.

Everytime you cast Nature Magic that uses up Spirit, you will be healed by a small amount relative to your maximum life. This means you are being healed passively and will not need to rely on others as much to keep you alive in battle.

3) Quickshift

The most unique thing about playing as a Druid in Diablo 4 is the fact that they can transform. Transfoming into either a Werebear or a Werewolf already provides you with some bonuses. The Quickshift passive ability further increases your damage when transforming into either forms.

Damage boosts are always a welcome addition in Diablo 4, and the boost that this ability provides should not be underestimated. Quickshift can provide up to a 15% damage increase, provided its at Rank 3.

2) Vigilance

Defense is very important in Diablo 4, especially for Druids, since they tend to take the enemies head on. They are likely to take the brunt of any damage that is coming their way, so ensuring that they are well defended allows them to maximize their effectiveness on the battlefield.

Vigilance provides boosted damage reduction for six seconds every time that you use a Defensive skill. This ability ensures that your Druid can survive any encounter with the enemy, especially because it is automatically activated in conjunction with other skills that improve your defense.

1) Call of the Wild

Another unique thing that Druids can do aside from transform is to summon Wolves, Ravens, or Poisonous Vines. These companions are already reliable and attack enemies for a considerable amount of damage. But the impact that they do can be further improved with the Call of the Wild passive ability.

It gives your companions a massive damage boost, which means they become far more deadly and effective in taking out your enemies. If you like relying on the Druid's companions in battle, this passive is a must have.

There are plenty of other skills that the Druid can learn, and each caters to a specific build. If you want to learn more about the best AoE skills of the Druid in Diablo 4, check out this list.

