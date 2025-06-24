Best Exotic pieces to get before Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate 

Exotic gear pieces in Destiny 2 define how a character will build towards the endgame. A significant change in sandbox means that most players will turn their eyes towards their vault, especially to some of these Exotic pieces. There's other loot to take into consideration as well, since most of these gears that players might not have acquired are getting buffed in The Edge of Fate.

This article goes over some of the Exotic pieces that players must get before the next expansion, as they will perfectly fit in with the sandbox changes coming on July 15.

Recommended Exotics ahead of Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Here is a summarized list of every Exotic piece we recommend picking before the expansion:

Thunderlord Machine Gun.

Mask of Bakris Hunter Exotic Helmet.

The Queenbreaker Linear Fusion Rifle.

Starfire Protocol Warlock Chest piece.

Here is a more detailed guide on each of these Exotics, where to find them, and why you should get them before the expansion launch:

Thunderlord Machine Gun:

Thunderlord Machine Gun (Image via Bungie)

The Thunderlord Machine Gun can be acquired randomly from activity drops, opening up Exotic Engrams, or from Xur's shop if he brings it in. For the Catalyst, run playlist activities AFTER you acquire the weapon.

Thunderlord is one of the best Heavy weapons in the game right now, allowing players to push through endgame mob hoards or damage bosses. The weapon can dish out enough damage for every single role in a PvE activity, as the weapon's perk allows quick cleaning of groups, and increased fire rate allows damaging of the bosses.

Mask of Bakris:

A five-year-old Exotic, released alongside Beyond Light, will soon be having an overhaul in its damage output. Any player who mains the Hunter class should get this Exotic piece from Master Rahool for two reasons:

The bonus damage from the Exotic will stack with Surge mods in the Leg piece. Increased damage from eligible weapons: Stasis, Arc, and Lord of Wolves, by 10%. Grants ability energy while the buff is active.

The Queenbreaker:

The Queenbreaker in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The best Linear Fusion Rifle in the game for boss DPS currently, the Queenbreaker, can be acquired randomly from Exotic Engrams or Xur. The Catalyst drops from ritual activities. It is necessary to pair both this weapon and its Catalyst to get the most damage against endgame bosses.

Starfire Protocol:

Starfire Protocol (Image via Bungie)

The Starfire Protocol Exotic for Warlocks was once the most-used Exotic in the entire game, let alone the class. However, with the implementation of The Final Shape, the gear piece slowly lost all its glory. With The Edge of Fate, it seems Starfire Protocol is about to be restored to its former self, and maybe with even better stats, with the following changes:

Regeneration perk activates with Radiant damage.

Increased Fusion Grenade energy gain from 2.5% to 5% upon dealing damage.

