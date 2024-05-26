 Best ways to level up in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria is a fantastic experience, and there are plenty of ways to level up. Some people recommend going to all the areas, done similarly to the original expansion. Each zone had a level requirement, and you’d go through them in a particular order. However, I don’t think that’s necessary in this version of Mists of Pandaria. You can just as easily play however you want, due to the nature of the enemies scaling up with you. It won’t take long for you to be able to access raids, heroic dungeons, and things of that nature.

It’s easy enough to start exploring WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria, as well. You’re free to take advantage of the various zones and dungeons and explore however you’d like. But if you want to know what we think is the best way to level up, we’ve got you covered. Just note this isn’t the only way - it's just our preferred method.

Most efficient ways of leveling up in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria

As you progress through this limited-time mode, you'll stack tons of stats on this cloak (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Frankly, the best method of leveling up in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria is to just play the game. Every single quest in the game rewards you with a Cache of Infinite Treasures, which can give a few things. It comes with Bronze, sometimes equipment, or Threads for your Cloak of Infinite Potential. You should ideally do anything that rewards you with Threads - especially because among the stats you can increase is your EXP.

As you can see in the screenshot above, I receive +55% experience for anything I do. Others will have much higher numbers. It’s all RNG. Once you hit level 25, you can start grinding through your first raid, Mogu’shan Vaults, through the LFR panel. I recommend you play through both parts of it on LFR daily while you’re leveling up. This is because you can pick up amazing armor here, as well as better Threads for your cloak.

While questing is arguably the best way to level in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria, you should also take the time to do your dailies for a Scenario, Kill Two Raid Bosses, and Kill Three Dungeon Bosses. You’ll find them at (42.89, 27.55) in Tian Monastery. Once you have access to Dungeon Finder, you can queue for Normals/Heroics, and it’s worth doing them for the item drops, Threads, as well as dungeon quests.

I never thought I'd say this but make sure you come do your dailies! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sure, you could head through each zone for about 10 levels, and experience a little bit of everything. It’s so much easier, and more efficient when it comes to your time, to simply keep questing in a zone until it sends you somewhere else. If you want all the new achievements, you must go through every zone, but that’s what alts are for. That, or you can just play one character - we’re not here to judge.

At the end of the day, the best way to level is to just quest! Each quest is worth doing and has the potential to grant a nice assortment of rewards. As your +EXP Threads build up, you’ll notice that leveling is getting easier and easier to boot.

You should play the way that feels best to you, but in my experience, just grinding through quests and doing your dailies is the way to go. With enough +EXP Threads, you could just grind dungeons with a dedicated party as well. The choice is yours in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria.

